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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before White Sox Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 05: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers gets in the face of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Michigan.

They are coming off a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Gleyber Torres finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers hits into an RBI ground out in the top of the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers 8/14 G. Torres 2B D. Dingler C K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia DH C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF B. Malgeri LF M. Clark CF J. Jobe SP”

Torres remains the team’s leadoff hitter on Friday.

This will be his third straight game hitting first.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .256 with 61 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 40 runs in 64 games this year.

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers embraces teammate Kevin McGonigle #7 after they both scored on his two-run home run during the top of the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Torres is in the middle of his second season as a member of the Tigers.

He had spent the first seven years of his career on the New York Yankees.

In 2024, Torres helped them reach the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@TheSlipBet: “I’m sorry but Javy should be in LF starting. He has been one of the if not the hottest bat on the team. He instincts and play have been killing it. I don’t like him sitting out this one.”

@bralendennis3: “CLARK LAST???! WHAT ARE WE DOING??! YOU KNOW WHAT… STOMP THE WHITE SOX AND WE LEAD THE DIVISION”

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@dclynick66: “And here we go with tonight’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! It shall be time to take down the White Sox this weekend!!! 👀 😤 👍 👊”

@TubaMasterTom: “I am begging AJ to give Dingler a day off”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before White Sox Series

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