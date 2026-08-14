Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before White Sox Series

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Michigan.

They are coming off a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Gleyber Torres finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers 8/14 G. Torres 2B D. Dingler C K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia DH C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF B. Malgeri LF M. Clark CF J. Jobe SP”

Torres remains the team’s leadoff hitter on Friday.

This will be his third straight game hitting first.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .256 with 61 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 40 runs in 64 games this year.

Torres is in the middle of his second season as a member of the Tigers.

He had spent the first seven years of his career on the New York Yankees.

In 2024, Torres helped them reach the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@TheSlipBet: “I’m sorry but Javy should be in LF starting. He has been one of the if not the hottest bat on the team. He instincts and play have been killing it. I don’t like him sitting out this one.”

@bralendennis3: “CLARK LAST???! WHAT ARE WE DOING??! YOU KNOW WHAT… STOMP THE WHITE SOX AND WE LEAD THE DIVISION”

@dclynick66: “And here we go with tonight’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! It shall be time to take down the White Sox this weekend!!! 👀 😤 👍 👊”

@TubaMasterTom: “I am begging AJ to give Dingler a day off”