There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@derekrobson_nyy: “All the best for the second half Gley. My second baseman 🤟🏻”
@erin_daugherty: “That’s my Tiger. So glad he’s staying.”
@4927198r: “My favorite Tiger please don’t leave”
GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws a ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
@nikodegregorio: “come back to ny 😢”
@gabe.mendoza._: “We love you gleyber keep raking”
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers embraces teammate Kevin McGonigle #7 after they both scored on his two-run home run during the top of the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will start a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.The Tigers are coming off a series where they swept the Athletics (also on the road).Most recently, they won by a score of 11-0 on Sunday.Gleyber Torres finished with one hit, four walks and two RBIs.Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres […]
Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post After Trade Deadline