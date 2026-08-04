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Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post After Trade Deadline

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will start a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they swept the Athletics (also on the road).

Most recently, they won by a score of 11-0 on Sunday.

Gleyber Torres finished with one hit, four walks and two RBIs.

Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Gleyber Torres made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Let’s finish this together and make it special. 🪡”

There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@derekrobson_nyy: “All the best for the second half Gley. My second baseman 🤟🏻”

@erin_daugherty: “That’s my Tiger. So glad he’s staying.”

@4927198r: “My favorite Tiger please don’t leave”

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws a ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@nikodegregorio: “come back to ny 😢”

@gabe.mendoza._: “We love you gleyber keep raking”

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers embraces teammate Kevin McGonigle #7 after they both scored on his two-run home run during the top of the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post After Trade Deadline

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