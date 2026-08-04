Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will start a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they swept the Athletics (also on the road).

Most recently, they won by a score of 11-0 on Sunday.

Gleyber Torres finished with one hit, four walks and two RBIs.

Detroit Tigers Star Gleyber Torres Sends Out 8-Word Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Gleyber Torres made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Let’s finish this together and make it special. 🪡”

There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@derekrobson_nyy: “All the best for the second half Gley. My second baseman 🤟🏻”

@erin_daugherty: “That’s my Tiger. So glad he’s staying.”

@4927198r: “My favorite Tiger please don’t leave”

@nikodegregorio: “come back to ny 😢”

@gabe.mendoza._: “We love you gleyber keep raking”