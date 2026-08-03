TRADE: Detroit Tigers Send Casey Mize to San Diego Padres

BREAKING: The Detroit Tigers have traded right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman wrote on X: “Casey Mize to Padres”

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee wrote: “Padres get Casey Mize and Gage Workman from Tigers for Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf.”

TRADE: Detroit Tigers Send RHP Casey Mize, Gage Workman to San Diego Padres

More to come.