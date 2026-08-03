ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)
BREAKING: The Detroit Tigers have traded right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
TRADE: Detroit Tigers Send RHP Casey Mize, Gage Workman to San Diego Padres
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 25: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: Detroit Tigers Send Casey Mize to San Diego Padres