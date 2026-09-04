Former Detroit Tigers 25-Year-Old Player Signs With New MLB Team

The Detroit Tigers are revving up to face the Cleveland Guardians, who just lost their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the recently released Tyler Owens has joined a new team.

The Tigers just announced a career celebration for Justin Verlander, who still hopes to pitch at least one more time before entering retirement.

Friday’s game against the Guardians will be broadcast at 12:10 PM Mountain Time and 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Former Detroit Tigers 25-Year-Old Pitcher Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates

Former Tigers pitcher Owens recently joined the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On August 26th, the Pirates announced that they had signed the pitcher: “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RHP Tyler Owens to a minor league contract.”

On the same day, the Pirates revealed his assignment: “RHP Tyler Owens assigned to FCL Pirates.”

Now, on September 3rd, the Pirates announced a new assignment for the hurler.

“RHP Tyler Owens assigned to Altoona Curve from FCL Pirates.”

Owens is a 25-year-old, 5-foot-10, 185-pound hurler who was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves organization. He has yet to play a game for the Pirates organization.

Tyler Owens Was Recently Released by the Detroit Tigers

The Tigers released Owens earlier in August.

According to Owens’ transaction log, the Tigers released him from an affiliate on August 18th, 2026.

The Tigers first acquired Owens in a trade with the Texas Rangers. On July 28th, 2024, the Tigers traded for Owens and Liam Hicks from the Rangers for Carson Kelly.

Owens pitched for three different minor league teams in 2026.

In total, he recorded 50 strikeouts in 41 games. Owens recorded four holds and four saves in six save opportunities. Additionally, he surrendered 50 hits, including six home runs, while walking 16 batters.

Owens has a 1.34 WHIP and a 4.01 ERA, along with a 6-2 record in 49.1 innings.

Tyler Owens Future With the Pittsburgh Pirates

Minor league deals are signed all the time.

Just because the Pirates signed him doesn’t mean he will return next year. However, he will have to put his best foot forward and make a good impression for the rest of the season.

Even if he performs at an incredibly high level, there is still a chance that he has to find a new home with a new organization next season.

Luckily, there are many organizations, and each one needs pitching depth for its minor league affiliates.

But then again, there is always the option to go overseas and pitch in a professional league outside of North America.

One way or another, we will wait and see what becomes of Owens’ potential MLB career.