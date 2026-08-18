Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 7-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Prior to the second game of the series, the Tigers made an announcement regarding Tyler Owens.

Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates will be broadcast at 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Eastern Time. The Tigers won the first game 8-5, with help from Framber Valdez and Kenley Jansen.

Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 7-Year MLB Player

During their series against the Pirates, the Tigers announced a transaction involving Owens.

According to the MiLB Transactions log, “Erie SeaWolves released RHP Tyler Owens.”

Owens is a 25-year-old pitcher. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound hurler was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at Tyler Owens

As mentioned above, the Braves originally drafted Owens. They selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 draft.

Owens officially signed with the Braves in June 2019. He would stay with the organization until January 26th, 2024. On that day, Owens was traded to the Texas Rangers for J.P. Martinez.

He wouldn’t last a year with the Rangers until he was traded again.

On July 28th, 2024, he was packaged with Liam Hicks to the Tigers for Carson Kelly.

Owens has played 185 career games in the minor leagues. He has recorded 315 strikeouts, a 1.42 WHIP, and a 4.27 ERA in 299.1 innings.

Additionally, he has a career record of 15-22 to go along with 12 holds and 23 saves.

Looking at the Detroit Tigers & the AL Wild Card Standings

The Tigers are in the middle of a fight for an AL Wild Card position.

They currently sit with the Baltimore Orioles and Rangers in a three-way tie for the final playoff position. As if that wasn’t enough pressure, the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays are also 0.5 games behind them.

While the Chicago White Sox lead the AL Central, the Tigers are next in line, only 4.5 games back. However, in addition to the Twins, the Cleveland Guardians are also lurking in the background.

The only divisional team that has no chance of catching the Tigers is the Kansas City Royals.

After this series against the Pirates, the Tigers have the Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Los Angeles Dodgers to close out August.

It’s not going to be an easy end to the month, but if they put their noses to the grindstone, they can push through on top.