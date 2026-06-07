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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News Before Twins Series

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DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 22: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on August 22, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish up their series (at home) with the Seattle Mariners.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so a win on Sunday would take the series.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Tigers announced the latest news on Justin Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer has been out of MLB action since March 30.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Justin Verlander will make another rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field, A.J. Hinch said. He’ll stretch out to 5-6 innings.”

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Verlander struggled in his only start of the year, going 3.2 innings (and allowing five runs).

That said, he was sharp during his most recent Triple-A rehab start.

Tommy Birch of Des Moines Register wrote (on June 2): “What a start for Justin Verlander who works a perfect first inning for the Toledo Mud Hens. Verlander struck out two and got rehabber Matt Shaw to lightly fly out to left. The veteran right-hander threw 12 pitches including 8 for strikes. Touched 94.9 with his fastball.”

Verlander is in his 21st MLB season.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has also had stints with the New York Mets, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News Before Twins Series

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