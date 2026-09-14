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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update Before Blue Jays Series

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CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 4: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Colorado Rockies in Michigan.

The Tigers won by a score of 8-1.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he watches a tribute video on the scoreboard honoring his career before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Before Sunday’s game, the latest news about Justin Verlander was announced.

He has been out since March 30 (his only start of the 2026 season).

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News: “AJ Hinch said the hope is that Justin Verlander will be able to pitch on the final Saturday of the season, during Ver-Fest, at Comerica Park. It’s not a firm schedule. He has a few more boxes to check. But that is the goal.”

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic added: “There were some positive signs coming out of Justin Verlander’s throwing session off the mound yesterday. He hit 93 mph. Tigers are trying to get him ready to pitch on the final weekend”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Update Before Blue Jays Series

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