Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update Before White Sox Series

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox in Michigan.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Cleveland Guardians (also at home).

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 3-0 on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

He has been out since his only start of the season on March 30.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Will play catch off bullpen mound.”

According to the site, Verlander’s return to action is still TBD.

Verlander went 3.2 innings (and allowed six hits and five earned runs) in his one start this year.

Verlander is one of the true legends of the Tigers franchise.

He had rejoined the team over the offseason.

Last month, Verlander announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

The MLB wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

In addition to Detroit, Verlander also had stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

Right now, the Tigers are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-61 record in 121 games.

They are just 2.5 games back of the White Sox for first.

Therefore, a sweep would put them at the top of the division.

At home, the Tigers are 32-28 in 60 games.