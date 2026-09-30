Tigers Hit With Lawsuit After A’s Player’s Brutal Comerica Park Collision

Athletics infielder and outfielder Zack Gelof has taken legal action against the Detroit Tigers and two other entities connected to Comerica Park after a frightening collision with a metal fence left him sidelined for approximately a month during the 2026 season.

Gelof filed a lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court on September 28 against the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings Inc. and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority.

The complaint alleges that an inadequately protected section of fencing near the playing field created a dangerous condition that resulted in Gelof suffering a significant injury to his right knee.

The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages Gelof is seeking.

The Tigers acknowledged the litigation in a statement but declined to address Gelof’s allegations.

“We are aware of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation,” the team said.

Gelof’s Lawsuit Details Comerica Park Collision

The incident occurred during the third inning of the Athletics’ 4-1 loss in Detroit on July 9.

Playing left field, Gelof chased a foul ball hit by Tigers batter Zach McKinstry and made a sliding catch near the left-field line. His momentum carried him toward the side wall, where his right knee struck a section of metal fencing.

Gelof initially got back to his feet and attempted to remain in the field before going back down and eventually leaving the game.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said afterward that Gelof had suffered a deep laceration beneath his kneecap. According to the lawsuit, the wound narrowly missed Gelof’s patellar tendon and the collision was violent enough to tear his uniform.

The complaint alleges the fence was “rigid, sharp, inadequately protected” and located in an area where the defendants knew or should have anticipated Major League players would run and slide while pursuing baseballs.

Gelof’s attorneys contend the defendants failed to provide sufficient padding or clearance around the fence and failed to adequately inspect, repair, redesign or guard the area. The lawsuit includes claims involving premises liability, negligence and negligent design and construction.

It also raises a claim against the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority under Michigan’s public-building exception to governmental immunity.

The case is listed as Gelof v. Detroit Tigers, Inc., No. 26-016999 in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Tigers Reportedly Added Padding After Gelof’s Injury

According to ClickOnDetroit, the filing includes a photograph that purports to show padding covering the previously exposed section during a Tigers game in August.

The complaint also references comments attributed to Tigers outfielder Riley Greene following the July game. According to the filing, Greene discussed the metal construction of the wall and how unforgiving it could be during a hard slide.

Attorney Jon Marko argued in a statement that inexpensive padding could have prevented Gelof’s injury.

“It doesn’t take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here,” Marko said.

Marko and attorney Gasper Stare said in a separate statement that professional ballparks have a responsibility to keep areas surrounding the playing surface reasonably safe for players.

The attorneys contend the hazard was foreseeable and are seeking damages for what they describe as Gelof’s physical, professional and economic losses.

Gelof Returned to Post Career-High Numbers

Gelof’s injury kept him out until August 10, costing him roughly 30 games. His transaction history also included a rehabilitation assignment with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators before his return to the Athletics.

Despite losing a significant portion of the season, Gelof put together some of the best offensive numbers of his MLB career.

The 26-year-old finished the 2026 campaign batting .256 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over 111 games. His home run and RBI totals were career highs. His defensive versatility was also on display throughout the year: Gelof started 66 games at third base, 25 in the outfield, 11 at second base and two as the designated hitter.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensation covering alleged pain and suffering, lost wages and other economic losses, medical expenses, emotional and mental distress, attorney fees and other damages. Bloomberg Law reported that the complaint also seeks exemplary damages.