AL West Scenarios: How Astros, Rangers Win Division This Weekend

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers have reserved some drama for the final weekend of the 2026 MLB regular season.

The AL West Division foes are battling to finish atop their division and grab the playoff spot that comes with it, and they’re all square with three games to play.

The Astros are 79-80.

The Rangers are 79-80.

They’re trying to avoid having a division champion with a losing record, but they’re also trying to avoid staying home next week.

Because the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox both clinched playoff spots on Thursday, there’s no AL Wild Card position available to these clubs.

One of the Astros or the Rangers will go dancing. The other will stay home.

AL West Playoff Scenarios

In basic terms, the Astros have a leg up on the Rangers even though they enter their final three-game series with a tied record.

Houston won the season series and holds the tiebreaker, so if they finish with the same record after 162 games, it’ll be the Astros who claim the title as division champs.

That means that the Rangers have to outdo the Astros by a game this weekend.

If Houston goes 3-0, they’re in the playoffs no matter what, because the Rangers can’t do better than that.

If Houston goes 2-1, Texas has to go 3-0.

A 1-2 Astros finish means the Rangers need to be at least 2-1.

And if the Astros lose all three this weekend, the Rangers need just one win to ensure a playoff spot.

Texas can’t get in if it loses all three, no matter what.

Who Do They Play?

The Astros are already in their final series of the season. They began a four-game set against the Athletics in Sacramento on Thursday night.

Houston won the series opener, too, behind three home runs from Lucas Spence.

The Astros will play three more games against the A’s, who have nothing left to play for except pride.

The Rangers begin a new series on Friday after defeating the New York Mets at home on Thursday afternoon.

Texas then hit the road to play in Minnesota beginning Friday night. The host Twins are also missing the playoffs, so for them too, this weekend is about pride more than anything else.

With the matchups in mind, the Astros and Rangers will both be favored to win at least a couple games in their final series. Weird things happen in baseball, of course, but that’s certainly how it shapes up.

And because of that, the entire fates for these two teams could come down to a couple of moments. Which team in these two series gets the clutch hit? Who makes the big diving play? Who commits the costly error?

MLB teams play 162 games to avoid variance that can leave the wrong team out of the playoffs. But in a final weekend, the variance returns. Anything could happen. And until the dust settles, we won’t know whether it’s the Astros or the Rangers going to the postseason.