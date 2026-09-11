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Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision Before Rays Series

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 24: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 24, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Astros are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 4th) finished with two hits in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros goes to bat during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Friday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “HOU Astros Lineup 09/11 1. Jose Altuve DH 2. Jeremy Pena SS 3. Isaac Paredes 3B 4. Daulton Varsho CF 5. Yainer Diaz C 6. Christian Walker 1B 7. Cam Smith RF 8. Taylor Trammell LF 9. Nick Allen 2B”

Altuve has been moved up to the leadoff spot on Friday.

He is batting .246 with 114 hits, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 65 runs and four stolen bases in 120 games.

The future Hall of Famer has spent all 16 seasons of his career with Houston.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on May 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 75-72 record in 147 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-34 in 72 games on the road).

Right now, the Astros are 3.0 games ahead of the Texas Rangers (who are in second).

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote:Yordan Alvarez is not in the Astros lineup tonight against the Rays. Alvarez, who has already taken a career-high 637 plate appearances, is 7-for-33 in September and has three home runs in his past 38 games. Alvarez did have a scare with his ankle yesterday in Philadelphia.”

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning at Daikin Park on September 06, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Following three games with the Rays, the Astros will return home to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

GettyJunior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts following the 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rays are currently at the top of the American League East with an 87-59 record in 146 games.

They have gone 47-25 in 72 games at home in Tampa Bay.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision Before Rays Series

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