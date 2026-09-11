Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision Before Rays Series

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Astros are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 4th) finished with two hits in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision

For Friday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “HOU Astros Lineup 09/11 1. Jose Altuve DH 2. Jeremy Pena SS 3. Isaac Paredes 3B 4. Daulton Varsho CF 5. Yainer Diaz C 6. Christian Walker 1B 7. Cam Smith RF 8. Taylor Trammell LF 9. Nick Allen 2B”

Altuve has been moved up to the leadoff spot on Friday.

He is batting .246 with 114 hits, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 65 runs and four stolen bases in 120 games.

The future Hall of Famer has spent all 16 seasons of his career with Houston.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 75-72 record in 147 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-34 in 72 games on the road).

Right now, the Astros are 3.0 games ahead of the Texas Rangers (who are in second).

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “Yordan Alvarez is not in the Astros lineup tonight against the Rays. Alvarez, who has already taken a career-high 637 plate appearances, is 7-for-33 in September and has three home runs in his past 38 games. Alvarez did have a scare with his ankle yesterday in Philadelphia.”

Following three games with the Rays, the Astros will return home to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Looking At The Rays Right Now

The Rays are currently at the top of the American League East with an 87-59 record in 146 games.

They have gone 47-25 in 72 games at home in Tampa Bay.