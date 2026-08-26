Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News Amid Yankees Series

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Houston won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday night’s game, Astros manager Joe Espada announced an update on injured third baseman Carlos Correa.

Update: Yankees won 9-3 on Wednesday.

Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Announces Carlos Correa News Amid Yankees Series

Espada said he expected Correa “to be ready to go at some point in September,” according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle back in May. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season.

Now, it looks like he will be back to help the Astros in their playoff push.

Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa

In 32 games this season, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this year.

The Astros drafted Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Correa made his MLB debut in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year.

With the Astros, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.

The Astros let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. He signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.

The Twins traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros have lost six of their last 10 games.

Despite being just 66-66 with a -42 run differential, Houston is in first place in the American League West. The second-place Texas Rangers are just half a game back of first place.