Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa Update Amid Yankees Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros looks on during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Houston won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday.
Before Wednesday night’s game, Astros manager Joe Espada announced an update on injured third baseman Carlos Correa.
Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Announces Carlos Correa News Amid Yankees Series
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle back in May. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season.
Now, it looks like he will be back to help the Astros in their playoff push.
Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 01: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In 32 games this season, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this year.
The Astros drafted Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.
GettyHOUSTON, TX – JUNE 12: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on June 12, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Correa made his MLB debut in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year.
With the Astros, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.
GettyHOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros holds the World Series Trophy during the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the 2017 World Series. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
The Astros let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. He signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.
The Twins traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.
Houston Astros Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI triple in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
The Astros have lost six of their last 10 games.
Despite being just 66-66 with a -42 run differential, Houston is in first place in the American League West. The second-place Texas Rangers are just half a game back of first place.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa Update Amid Yankees Series