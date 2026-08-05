Houston Astros Announce Christian Walker Decision Before Blue Jays Game

The Houston Astros will wrap up their series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

It’s a rubber match between the two AL clubs, and after picking up a win on Tuesday, the Astros extended their first-place lead in the AL West. Houston has been playing very well since the All-Star break.

Before the Blue Jays game on Wednesday, the Stros announced their lineup, and it features a slight Christian Walker tweak.

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Christian Walker Bumped to Sixth in Astros Order

For the series finale against the Blue Jays, Christian Walker will bat sixth and play first base.

He batted fifth on Tuesday, but since Jose Altuve is hitting 3rd, that prompts Walker to drop one spot in the order.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Houston Astros batting order for 8/5:

Astros 8/5: “J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH J. Altuve 2B D. Varsho CF T. Trammell RF C. Walker 1B L. Wade Jr. LF Y. Diaz C N. Allen 3B H. Brown SP”

Ace starter Hunter Brown is getting the start for the Stros, and Yainer Diaz will form a battery with Brown. Other than that, and the slight Walker tweak, Houston’s lineup looks pretty similar to Tuesday’s contest.