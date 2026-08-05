Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Cubs Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up their series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

They are looking to avoid losing their sixth straight game and being swept in consecutive series.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers lost 5-1, and the only offense of the game came via a Kyle Tucker solo home run.

The Dodgers have released their lineup for the series finale against the Cubs, and it features a slight Kyle Tucker tweak.

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Kyle Tucker Moves to Fifth in Dodgers Order for Series Finale

It’s a Wednesday afternoon showdown in Wrigley Field on getaway day for both the Dodgers and Cubs. Chicago is rolling with Shota Imanaga as their series finale starter, which has prompted a Kyle Tucker lineup change.

@UnderdogMLB revealed the full Dodgers batting order (for 8/5):

Dodgers 8/5: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B T. Edman LF K. Tucker RF M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B H. Feduccia C E. Lauer SP”

Tucker, who batted sixth on Tuesday, swaps one spot with Mookie Betts and will bat fifth on Wednesday.

Other notables from the lineup drop include Hunter Feduccia forming a battery with starter Eric Lauer, and Miguel Rojas getting a rare start, while Tommy Edman is batting cleanup against the LHP Imanaga.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Campaign

The Dodgers are hoping to get a little more out of Kyle Tucker over the final two-month stretch of the season.

He’s had a down year offensively, but does appear to be turning it around a little bit.

Kyle Tucker is batting .243 this year with 10 home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 101. That OPS+ is up around 10 points since the All-Star break.

Tucker’s career OPS+ is 134.

Back to the Dodgers as a whole right now, the entire offense has been struggling, and while they still have a strong lead in the NL West, LA’s aspirations are obviously World Series or bust after a very active MLB trade deadline.

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