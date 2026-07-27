Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change Before Angels Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks back to the dugout after batting in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 12-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sunday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

GettyJose Altuve 27 of the Houston Astros throws to first base for an out in the third inning of the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Monday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “HOU Astros Lineup 07/27 1. Jeremy Pena SS 2. Yordan Alvarez DH 3. Isaac Paredes 3B 4. LaMonte Wade Jr. RF 5. Jose Altuve 2B 6. Taylor Trammell LF 7. Christian Walker 1B 8. Lucas Spence CF 9. Christian Vazquez C”

Altuve has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the series batting .232 with 74 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 48 runs and two stolen bases in 82 games.

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros singles during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Altuve is in the middle of his 16th MLB season (all with Houston).

The 2017 American League MVP has helped the Astros win two World Series titles.

At 36, he is still a productive player.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on after hitting a line out in the fifth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change Before Angels Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x