Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change Before Angels Series

On Monday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 12-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sunday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

For Monday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “HOU Astros Lineup 07/27 1. Jeremy Pena SS 2. Yordan Alvarez DH 3. Isaac Paredes 3B 4. LaMonte Wade Jr. RF 5. Jose Altuve 2B 6. Taylor Trammell LF 7. Christian Walker 1B 8. Lucas Spence CF 9. Christian Vazquez C”

Altuve has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the series batting .232 with 74 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 48 runs and two stolen bases in 82 games.

Altuve is in the middle of his 16th MLB season (all with Houston).

The 2017 American League MVP has helped the Astros win two World Series titles.

At 36, he is still a productive player.

Looking At The Astros Right Now