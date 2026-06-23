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Houston Astros Announce Release Of Player During Blue Jays Series

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Jack Winkler #90 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning of a spring training game at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 22, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss on Monday night.

Houston Astros Announce Release Of Player

GettyJack Winkler #89 of the Houston Astros rounds third base against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 25, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida.

Also on Monday, news came out that the Astros had released Jack Winkler from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released 2B Jack Winkler.”

Winkler did not appear in a game for the Astros.

He had been on a Minor League deal.

GettyJack Winkler #90 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning of a spring training game at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 22, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Right now, Winkler is batting .184 with 38 hits, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 22 runs and four stolen bases in 56 Triple-A games.

The 27-year-old was picked in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Miami Marlins.

GettyJack Winkler #63 of the Miami Marlins hits during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on June 18, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

With Miami, he batted .250 with four hits, two runs and one stolen base.

It will be interesting to see if Winkler gets picked up by another organization before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good piece of depth in Triple-A.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrote (on May 12): “Jack Winkler had a perfect day at the plate and Kellen Strahm drove in four runs as the Space Cowboys opened their 12-game road trip with an 8-6 win over the Rainiers. ”

Astros Right Now

GettyYordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by Christian Walker #8 after a home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park on June 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 37-43 record in 80 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-22 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Astros will visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Michigan.

On June 29, they will return home to host the Minnesota Twins.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Announce Release Of Player During Blue Jays Series

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