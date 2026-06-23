Houston Astros Announce Release Of Player During Blue Jays Series

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss on Monday night.

Houston Astros Announce Release Of Player

Also on Monday, news came out that the Astros had released Jack Winkler from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released 2B Jack Winkler.”

Winkler did not appear in a game for the Astros.

He had been on a Minor League deal.

Right now, Winkler is batting .184 with 38 hits, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 22 runs and four stolen bases in 56 Triple-A games.

The 27-year-old was picked in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Miami Marlins.

With Miami, he batted .250 with four hits, two runs and one stolen base.

It will be interesting to see if Winkler gets picked up by another organization before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good piece of depth in Triple-A.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrote (on May 12): “Jack Winkler had a perfect day at the plate and Kellen Strahm drove in four runs as the Space Cowboys opened their 12-game road trip with an 8-6 win over the Rainiers. ”

Astros Right Now

The Astros come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 37-43 record in 80 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-22 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Astros will visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Michigan.

On June 29, they will return home to host the Minnesota Twins.