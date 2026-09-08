Astros Announce Yordan Álvarez Move Before Crucial Phillies Series

The Houston Astros will be heading to Philadelphia for a big three-game series with the Phillies.

Houston is coming off a tough series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that saw them drop two of three. The Astros offense was once again a problem, scoring just five runs over the last two games.

Against the Phillies, something will need to change. Phialdelphia has an excellent starting rotation, and this could cause some real problems for Houston.

But the Astros still feel decent about where they stand in the playoff race in the American League. Houston holds a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the AL West, sitting with a record of 73-71 on the season.

However, coming into this game against Philadelphia, the Astros will need to take care of business. This team can’t afford any more tough losses, especially with the Rangers right behind them.

The Rangers will be taking on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series while Houston faces the Phillies. These next few games could be very telling, and the Astros are hopeful that they can put the frustrating series against Arizona behind them.

Yordan Álvarez Decision Announced vs Phillies

Before the series starts, the Astros have revealed the lineup plans against the Phillies. Within this, slugger Yordan Álvarez will be hitting in the number two spot.

Álvarez will be taking on the designated hitter position for the game.

Astros 9/8 J. Peña SS

Y. Alvarez DH

I. Paredes 3B

J. Altuve 2B

D. Varsho CF

Y. Diaz C

C. Walker 1B

T. Trammell LF

C. Smith RF H. Wesneski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Álvarez has been awesome for the Astros all season long, giving them a real boost on offense. Overall, the slugger has hit .314 with 38 home runs and 95 RBIs, while posting an OPS of 1.031.

His performance this year has him squarely in the mix to win the AL MVP award this season, which would be incredible for the veteran. Astros manager Joe Espada commented on Álvarez’s play this year, showing major praise for the slugger.

“He’s been locked in all year,” Espada said. ” On Friday night, after Alvarez dashed home on a shallow sacrifice fly to left field, Espada lauded his slugger for “playing his butt off.

Álvarez has been the leader for this team all around, keeping them alive in the playoff chase.

“Showing up every day, using the whole field,” Espada continued. “He’s been remarkable. Posting every single day, how he looks, how hard he’s playing. I’m really proud of him.”

Can the Astros Hold On to Make Playoffs?

For the Astros to get into the playoffs, Álvarez is going to need to keep his hitting strong. Without him, there is no telling where Houston would be this season.

Houston just wants to get into the dance, and once there, anything can happen. But these last few weeks of the season could be tough, especially with the Astros showing signs of inconsistency.

However, this team is in a good spot to get into the playoffs, even if the division crown gets taken. With the AL weaker this season, Houston should be able to get in, barring a late-season collapse again.