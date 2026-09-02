Astros Predicted to Miss Playoffs Again in Brutal Way

The 2026 season hasn’t gone to plan for the Houston Astros, with the team going through major ups and downs all year.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Astros now find themselves battling for playoff positioning as they enter the final few weeks of the regular season. Houston currently owns a record of 7–69 for the season, sitting in first place of the American League West.

But the Astros are only 1.0 game up on the Texas Rangers for the division lead. Luckily for Houston, the rest of the AL is weaker this season, so even if thye were to lost the division, a wuld-card spot could be had.

However, this Astros team has been very inconsistent this year, with them going 5-5 over the last 10 games overall. Houston has been fighting for its postseason lives all season long, and they are in danger of missing the bracket again.

Astros Predicted to Miss Playoffs

But entering the final weeks, the Astros are being given a tough prediction. MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report is predicting Houston will miss the playoffs again on another tiebreaker.

“It’s a 22-game run in which their opponents have a combined .408 winning percentage, and their only games against a .500-or-better foe are two home contests against the Astros, the team they are chasing for the AL West crown. Seattle has already gone 9-2 against Houston this season….both Houston and Seattle finish at 82-80—while Texas remains slightly below .500—and the Mariners win the division on a tiebreaker.

“Notably, 82-80 should keep the Astros right in the mix for the final wild card spot. But either Toronto or Cleveland will edge them out at 83-79,” Miller wrote.

This would be a brutal way to miss out, and like last season, it would send the team into a tough winter. Houston has been trying to get back to the postseason all year, and if they were to falter down the stretch, big changes could be coming.

Manager Joe Espada has been on the hot seat this year, and if the team were to miss again, he could be let go. Espada has done decently with the Astros, but the name of the game is winning World Series titles.

Will Houston Miss the Playoffs?

So the big question is whether the Astros will indeed miss the playoff.? Where things currently stand, they may have the advantage over some other teams, but winning the AL West would be the easier path forward.

If the Astros have to rely on a wild-card spot to get in, it could get tricky since there are so many other teams vying for a spot. So, the Astros should be trying to make sure they can get into via the division.

Houston has an experienced group, and if they can get into the dance, damage could be done. But this team will need to prove itself once again over the final weeks to ensure its spot.

If this team can’t get the job done, the roster may very well look different heading into the 2027 season.