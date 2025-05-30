Astros Receive Crucial Update On $60 Million Slugger

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker is out of the starting lineup for Thursday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, a day after taking a 96 mph fastball off his right hand.

While the initial moment raised concern, X-rays came back negative, and the team is cautiously optimistic it’s nothing more than a bruise, per ESPN.

Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed before the game that Walker is dealing with lingering soreness in his right hand, but there’s no structural damage. The team is opting to give him at least a day of rest, holding him out of the lineup while still considering him a potential option off the bench if needed.

Walker was hit on the knuckle of his middle finger by a sinker from Athletics starter Luis Severino during Wednesday’s game. Though he initially stayed in and finished the inning, he was removed two innings later as the discomfort worsened.

Despite being sidelined Thursday, Walker was seen participating in light pregame defensive work and was scheduled to take swings. His ability to hit and throw without restriction will ultimately determine whether he returns to the lineup Friday or over the weekend.

Astros Turn to Caratini at First Base

In Walker’s absence, backup catcher Victor Caratini will step in at first base and bat cleanup. It’s a move that helps preserve the Astros’ infield depth while giving one of their most durable players a chance to heal. Caratini, who has filled in at first on occasion this season, gives the Astros a reliable glove and a switch-hitting option in the middle of the order.

Walker has been a mainstay in the Houston lineup this season, starting 54 of the team’s first 55 games at first base. Though his offensive production has been modest—he’s hitting .212 with a .277 on-base percentage and seven home runs—his power potential and steady defense remain key components of the Astros’ roster.

Avoiding a Bigger Setback

The fact that Walker avoided a fracture is a major relief for an Astros team already managing injuries to key players. With Yordan Alvarez on the brink of returning from the IL, the Astros are looking to keep their lineup as intact as possible heading into a critical summer stretch.

Walker’s status will be reevaluated before Friday’s game. If the soreness subsides, there’s a strong chance he’ll rejoin the lineup quickly. For now, the Astros are playing it safe and thankful that what looked scary in the moment didn’t turn into something more serious.