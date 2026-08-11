Astros’ Final-Strike Escape Revealed the Kyle Tucker Trade’s Biggest Twist

The Houston Astros were one strike from a third consecutive loss when Cam Smith produced the kind of at-bat that can change both a game and a trade conversation.

Smith’s tying single in the ninth forced extra innings before Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes finished a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday. The remarkable twist was that every player Houston acquired for Kyle Tucker helped create the comeback.

Smith Refuses to Let the Game End

Houston trailed 3-2 with two outs in the ninth when Cam Smith fell behind reliever Dylan Smith 0-2. Then, a wild pitch advanced pinch-runner Nick Allen to second. With the tying run now in scoring position, Cam Smith shortened his strike zone and sent a grounder off second baseman Osleivis Basabe’s glove into right field, scoring Allen.

The rookie had already tied the game once with his 16th home run, a solo shot in the seventh. He finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. MLB reported that San Francisco’s win probability had reached 92 percent before Houston’s final-strike escape.

The Astros seized control in the 10th. After a wild pitch moved the automatic runner to third and LaMonte Wade Jr. walked, Peña lined a go-ahead single to left-center. The hit ended the longest hitless stretch of his career at 0-for-24. Paredes followed with a two-run double down the left-field line.

Josh Hader retired all six batters he faced across the ninth and 10th, his first appearance longer than one inning this season. The left-hander needed 22 pitches after missing the year’s first 61 games with left biceps tendinitis.

The Tucker Trade Takes Center Stage

Smith and Paredes were not the only pieces from the December 2024 Tucker trade to matter. Hayden Wesneski held the Giants to three runs over seven innings. His third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. Reuters confirmed that the three former Cubs shaped every phase of the win.

The convergence created an irresistible checkpoint for a blockbuster that once looked painful. Houston sent a three-time All-Star to Chicago for Smith, Paredes, and Wesneski, betting that multiple controllable players could extend its competitive window.

One dramatic night cannot settle who won the deal. Tucker’s production, future contracts, and the Astros trio’s long-term performance still matter. Declaring victory now would turn a compelling development into an unsupported conclusion.

What Monday did provide was the cleanest picture yet of Houston’s original logic. Wesneski kept the game close, Smith rescued it twice, and Paredes supplied insurance. The Astros improved to 61-59, preserved a half-game AL West lead, and avoided falling back to .500.

Houston is also 14-6 since July 20, the majors’ second-best record over that span, giving the comeback real and immediate playoff weight.

The trade will be judged over years. For one urgent night in San Francisco, however, its entire return arrived at once—and spared Houston from a damaging standings swing.