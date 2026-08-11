Houston Astros Announced Carlos Correa News Before Giants Series

The Houston Astros began a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Astros won the series opener 6-3. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:45 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before the series began, Astros manager Joe Espada announced a major update on injured star infielder Carlos Correa.

Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Revealed Carlos Correa News Before Giants Series

The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara wrote (X): “Mike Burrows is scheduled to make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land. Carlos Correa has progressed to taking swings off a tee, Joe Espada said. Brice Matthews is still working up to running bases in his recovery from a knee sprain.”

Houston Astros star third baseman/shortstop Carlos Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle earlier in the year. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season

However, Correa now seems on track to return this season.

“I wouldn’t be doing all this work if I didn’t think there was a chance,” Correa said.

Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa

In 32 games this year, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this season.

When everyone on Houston is healthy, Correa is the Astros’ starting third baseman. But when Jeremy Peña is injured, Correa steps in to play his old position, shortstop.

The Astros selected Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Correa made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning the American League Rookie of the Year award.

With Houston, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.

Houston let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. The infielder signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.

Minnesota traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.