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Houston Astros Announced Carlos Correa News Before Giants Series

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Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros looks on during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros began a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Astros won the series opener 6-3. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:45 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before the series began, Astros manager Joe Espada announced a major update on injured star infielder Carlos Correa.

Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Revealed Carlos Correa News Before Giants Series

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara wrote (X): “Mike Burrows is scheduled to make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land. Carlos Correa has progressed to taking swings off a tee, Joe Espada said. Brice Matthews is still working up to running bases in his recovery from a knee sprain.”

Houston Astros star third baseman/shortstop Carlos Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle earlier in the year. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season

However, Correa now seems on track to return this season.

“I wouldn’t be doing all this work if I didn’t think there was a chance,” Correa said.

Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 01: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros throws during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 32 games this year, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this season.

When everyone on Houston is healthy, Correa is the Astros’ starting third baseman. But when Jeremy Peña is injured, Correa steps in to play his old position, shortstop.

Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles - Game One

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 30: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros fields against the Baltimore Orioles in game one of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Astros selected Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Correa made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning the American League Rookie of the Year award.

With Houston, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.

New York Yankees v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Daikin Park on April 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Houston let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. The infielder signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.

Minnesota traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Announced Carlos Correa News Before Giants Series

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