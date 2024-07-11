Astros Have Discussed Trading for Cubs’ Resurgent First Base Slugger

A couple weeks into the season it would have been hard to believe that the Houston Astros would be back in contention for another playoff push. With the 2024 MLB trade deadline approaching, however, the team is looking to add, and general manager Dana Brown has spoken to the Chicago Cubs about Cody Bellinger, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

“Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base,” Bowden wrote in a piece published on Thursday, July 11.

Bowden adds that Brown has also talked to the Arizona Diamondbacks about Christian Walker, the Chicago White Sox about Andrew Vaughn, and even the New York Mets about Pete Alonso — though it now seems like Alonso will stay in Queens.

Bellinger is on a three-year contract with the Cubs that includes an opt-out after this year and a player option after next. After this season, he will have $52.5 million remaining on that deal.

Cody Bellinger Would Fill the Astros’ First Base Hole

Bellinger has only played 13 games at first base this season but has 334 games worth of experience at the position over his eight-year career. Someone who could play both infield and outfield has value just about anywhere, but in Houston, first base makes the most sense.

Since Houston unceremoniously ended the Jose Abreu Experience earlier this year, Jon Singleton has gotten the bulk of the reps at first base. He’s been better than Abreu, but that’s hardly saying much. Singleton’s .239 average and .695 OPS won’t raise any eyebrows and his 7 home runs don’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of opponents.

In fairness, Singleton is hitting .303 over his last 20 games with a .400 average on balls in play. But as someone who has never played a full season in the Majors — or hit .200 for a season — it’s fair to wonder if his hot bat will stay that way.

Like Singleton, Bellinger is a lefty batter. Unlike Singleton, he has some positional versatility. Bringing Bellinger along wouldn’t necessarily be the end for Singleton in Houston, either.

It Could Be Awkward if the Astros Trade for Cody Bellinger

We may be seven years removed from the Astros’ controversial 2017 World Series, but the baseball world hasn’t forgotten. Just tune in any time Jose Altuve steps to the plate at Yankee Stadium for proof.

In the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from that season, Bellinger has been honest about what he feels happened. Remember, Houston beat his Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series that year.

“Those guys were cheating for three years,” Bellinger said, per ESPN. “I think what people don’t realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it’s over.”

The MLB investigation into the scandal revealed the Astros used technology to steal signs in 2017 and in part of the 2018 season. The team claims it did not steal signs in 2019.

Bellinger disagreed.

“A hundred percent,” he said. “I don’t know why they would stop.”

Yes, it’s a new cast of characters in Houston right now, but if Bellinger comes over, there’s no question his comments will resurface. Both team and player would have to figure out how to handle the inevitable questions.

And if it all works out, it sure would be something to see Bellinger try to lead the Houston Astros, of all teams, to another World Series crown.