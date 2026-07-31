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Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News Before Rangers Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a three run home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on April 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

They are coming off a series where they swept Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News

GettyCarlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Astros have announced the latest update on Carlos Correa.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “According to the Astros, Carlos Correa has “begun light on field baseball activity and a running progression.” Correa underwent season-ending ankle surgery in May.”

Before his season came to an end, Correa had been batting .279 with 34 hits, three home runs, 16 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts To Correa Update

GettyCarlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros looks into the dugout during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@RossCournoyer2: “Don’t give me hope”

@texanfan2002114: “That doesn’t sound like season ending if he’s beginning light baseball activities.”

@kobyf98: “Is there anything to this? Or should we still not expect him until 2027?”

GettyCarlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros looks on before an at bat during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News Before Rangers Series

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