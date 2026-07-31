Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Texas Rangers (at home).

They are coming off a series where they swept Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

Houston Astros Announce Carlos Correa News

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Astros have announced the latest update on Carlos Correa.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “According to the Astros, Carlos Correa has “begun light on field baseball activity and a running progression.” Correa underwent season-ending ankle surgery in May.”

Before his season came to an end, Correa had been batting .279 with 34 hits, three home runs, 16 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts To Correa Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@RossCournoyer2: “Don’t give me hope”

@texanfan2002114: “That doesn’t sound like season ending if he’s beginning light baseball activities.”

@kobyf98: “Is there anything to this? Or should we still not expect him until 2027?”