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Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 33-Year Old Pitcher

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Athletics in California.

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Thursday night.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Rookie Lucas Spence slams three homers and rookie reliever Miguel Ullola throws three scoreless to send the Astros to a 7-5 win over the A’s. Astros and Rangers remained tied at 79-80 with three games left and Houston owning the tiebreaker. What a weekend this should be.”

Astros Cut 33-Year Old

GettyJason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 19, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also on Thursday, the Astros designated Jason Alexander for assignment.

McTaggart wrote: “Astros have placed OF Daulton Varsho (left wrist inflammation) on the 10-day IL and selected OF Jorge Barrosa to the Major League roster. RHP Jason Alexander for assignment.”

Alexander has struggled during the 2026 season.

He is 1-1 with a 9.33 ERA in four games (two starts).

Looking At Alexander

GettyStarting pitcher Jason Alexander #54 of the Houston Astros works the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alexander is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics.

Over 40 career games (26 starts), the 33-year-old has gone 7-6 with a 5.54 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims him off waivers this week.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyLucas Spence #28 of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on September 24, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Astros are currently 79-80 in 159 games, which has them at the top of the American League West.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 40-38 in 78 games on the road).

If they can win the final three games against the Athletics, they will make the MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Rangers

GettyCorey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates following thew team’s win over the New York Mets at Globe Life Field on September 24, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

As for the Rangers (who are tied with the Astros), they will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 34-44 in 78 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 33-Year Old Pitcher

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