Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 33-Year Old Pitcher

On Friday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Athletics in California.

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Thursday night.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Rookie Lucas Spence slams three homers and rookie reliever Miguel Ullola throws three scoreless to send the Astros to a 7-5 win over the A’s. Astros and Rangers remained tied at 79-80 with three games left and Houston owning the tiebreaker. What a weekend this should be.”

Astros Cut 33-Year Old

Also on Thursday, the Astros designated Jason Alexander for assignment.

McTaggart wrote: “Astros have placed OF Daulton Varsho (left wrist inflammation) on the 10-day IL and selected OF Jorge Barrosa to the Major League roster. RHP Jason Alexander for assignment.”

Alexander has struggled during the 2026 season.

He is 1-1 with a 9.33 ERA in four games (two starts).

Looking At Alexander

Alexander is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics.

Over 40 career games (26 starts), the 33-year-old has gone 7-6 with a 5.54 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims him off waivers this week.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently 79-80 in 159 games, which has them at the top of the American League West.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 40-38 in 78 games on the road).

If they can win the final three games against the Athletics, they will make the MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Rangers

As for the Rangers (who are tied with the Astros), they will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 34-44 in 78 games on the road).