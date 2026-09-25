Astros Announce Daulton Varsho Injury News Amid Extended Absence

The end of the 2026 MLB regular season is drawing to a close. Depending on how the Houston Astros finish, the team may have seen the last of center fielder Daulton Varsho in an Astros uniform.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since Sept. 19 while dealing with left wrist inflammation. After missing multiple games since then, Houston placed Varsho on the 10-day injured list, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Varsho, 30, was acquired by the Houston Astros from the Toronto Blue Jays on a rental year at the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Blue Jays received cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, Houston recalled outfielder Jorge Barrosa and designated relief pitcher Jason Alexander for assignment.

Daulton Varsho Considering Surgery on Injured Wrist

While dealing with the setback, a season-ending route is in play for Daulton Varsho.

Varsho said he will get second opinions on the inflamed wrist next week. Surgery for the cysts that are causing the setback is a “possibility,” Kawahara mentioned.

After getting traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros earlier this season, the transition hasn’t gone as planned for the 30-year-old. Across 41 games with Houston this season, Varsho is hitting .172/.224/.311 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

The wrist injury may be the reason behind the struggles. Varsho has dealt with setbacks throughout the 2026 season, dating back to June while with the Toronto Blue Jays. That setback also resulted in an IL stint.

This Could Be the Last of Daulton Varsho With the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are flirting with the chance of missing the postseason for the second year in a row. Entering Thursday, Houston is fighting a close battle with the Texas Rangers for the American League West title.

Texas holds a half-game lead over the Astros, and all of the tickets to the Wild Card have been secured. Both teams will be battling it out for the division title throughout the weekend.

With that being said, and surgery being in the conversation for Daulton Varsho, this may be the last of the centerfielder as a member of the Houston Astros.

Varsho entered the 2026 season playing on a one-year, $10.75 million deal. He will enter free agency this winter.

There have been no reports indicating that the Astros are interested in re-signing Daulton Varsho to a new deal.

Houston’s final series of the season comes as they travel to take on the Athletics over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Rangers have a three-game series remaining against the Minnesota Twins.