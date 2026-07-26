Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player During White Sox Series

  • 124 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 23: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Houston Astros will conclude their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning the first two games.

Most recently, the Astros won by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player

GettyKai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout out from the bull pen before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Astros announced the news that they had optioned Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A.

Julia Morales of Space City Home Network wrote: “Astros have recalled RHP Miguel Ullola, optioning RHP Kai-Wei Teng.”

Looking At Teng

GettyKai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Teng is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Astros).

He is currently 5-6 with a 4.35 ERA in 25 games (10 starts) this season.

GettyKai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The 27-year-old had spent the first two years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.

He was traded to Houston over the offseason.

Over 37 career games (17 starts), Teng has gone 7-10 with a 5.45 ERA.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyYordan Alvarez #44 and Josh Hader #71 of the Houston Astros celebrate a win in a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Astros are currently the second-place team in the American League West with a 52-54 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-27 in 53 games on the road).

Currently, the Astros are just 2.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners (who are in first).

Following the White Sox, the Astros will visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in California.

White Sox Right Now

GettySam Antonacci #17 of the Chicago White Sox flies out in the first inning of a game against the Houston Astros at Rate Field on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The White Sox are the top team in the American League Central with a 54-49 record in 103 games.

Following the Astros, they will remain at home to host Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player During White Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x