Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player During White Sox Series

On Sunday, the Houston Astros will conclude their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning the first two games.

Most recently, the Astros won by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Astros announced the news that they had optioned Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A.

Julia Morales of Space City Home Network wrote: “Astros have recalled RHP Miguel Ullola, optioning RHP Kai-Wei Teng.”

Looking At Teng

Teng is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Astros).

He is currently 5-6 with a 4.35 ERA in 25 games (10 starts) this season.

The 27-year-old had spent the first two years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.

He was traded to Houston over the offseason.

Over 37 career games (17 starts), Teng has gone 7-10 with a 5.45 ERA.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the second-place team in the American League West with a 52-54 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-27 in 53 games on the road).

Currently, the Astros are just 2.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners (who are in first).

Following the White Sox, the Astros will visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in California.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are the top team in the American League Central with a 54-49 record in 103 games.

Following the Astros, they will remain at home to host Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees on Monday night.