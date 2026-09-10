Former Houston Astros Player Thriving With Los Angeles Dodgers

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Astros lost by a score of 11-7 on Wednesday.

Former Astros Player Thriving With Dodgers

With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Astros player is on a hot streak with his current team.

Teoscar Hernández (who is in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers) is in the middle of a 10-game hitting streak.

MLB Wrote: “10-game hitting streak 7-game RBI streak Teoscar Hernández makes it a 6-run @Dodgers frame 😮‍💨”

Hernández had spent the first 1.5 seasons of his MLB career with Houston.

He then played part of six years with the Toronto Blue Jays (before the Seattle Mariners and Dodgers).

The 33-year-old has helped the Dodgers win each of the last two World Series titles.

Social Media On Hernández

Here’s what people have been saying this week:

@DodgerInsider: “Teoscar Hernández singles in his first at-bat tonight extending his hitting streak to 10 games”

@SleeperDodgers: “Teoscar Hernández is absolutely LOCKED IN right now. 🔥 Last 9 games: .500 AVG 1.433 OPS 2 HR 12 RBI He’s one of the best hitters in all of baseball lately 🤩”

@DodgersNation: “Teoscar Hernández now has a 7-game RBI streak, tying his career-high. He’s ridiculously hot and just drove in 2 more runs for the Dodgers. LA leads the Reds 9-1 in the 4th inning.”

Katie Woo: “Third straight game with a big three-run homer for the Dodgers. This time it’s Teoscar Hernández who unleashes a no-doubter into the Dodgers bullpen to make this a 5-1 game in the sixth.”

@nelson__espinal: “Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez are the two players getting the Dodgers out of their offensive rut. Betts just hit a two-run home run; Teo got a single and came in to score. Both are red hot and finding success even against a righty.”