Former Astros Pitcher Framber Valdez Makes Shocking Admission About Free Agency

Going into free agency in 2025, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was one of the biggest available names, projected to get a six-year, $168 million deal by ESPN. That didn’t happen, though, and in February, he signed a three-year, $115 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

It was a disappointing free agency process for Valdez, for more than just the smaller deal than he likely anticipated, though. He had also hoped to get a call from the Astros.

“I would have loved for my team of eight, nine years to call me back and to stay home, but it’s part of the business and I understand that,” Valdez told The Houston Chronicle. “No hard feelings at all. I’m very grateful and thankful for them for giving me the chance to become the player that I am. They gave me the opportunity to be a Major League player, they gave me the opportunity to be here and get a good contract as a professional.”

Valdez broke into MLB back in 2018, and would become one of MLB’s top starters during his time with the Astros. That included winning the World Series, being named an All-Star twice, and throwing a no-hitter.

An On-Field Incident Marred Framber Valdez’s Time with the Houston Astros

In his final season with the Houston Astros, Framber Valdez was involved in an on-field incident that changed the way many around MLB viewed him. It would also help end his time with the Astros on a sour note.

On September 2, 2025, Valdez gave up a home run to Trent Grisham. Frustrated, he hit catcher Cesar Salazar in the chest with a sinker on the next pitch. Salazar clearly expected a different pitch, and it was widely believed Valdez crossed his catcher up intentionally out of frustration.

After the game, both Valdez and Salazar denied that. Not many believed their explanations, though, and it soured Valdez’s reputation nationally.

It’s Been a Difficult First Season for Valdez with the Detroit Tigers

The Tigers brought Framber Valdez in to be paired as a one-two punch with Tarik Skubal. The hope was they’d be able to ride those arms to a deep playoff run, with Valdez likely taking over as their top starter once Skubal left in free agency.

That hasn’t happened, though. Skubal missed about a month and a half after getting elbow surgery. Meanwhile, as a team, Detroit has a record of just 30-42. They’re not completely out of it yet, but it would take a massive turnaround at the same time.

Personally, Valdez has struggled. In 14 starts, he’s thrown 77.2 innings. During that time, he has an ERA of 4.40 and a WHIP of 1.339 for the season. Compare that to his career, where Valdez has a 3.43 ERA and a 1.213 WHIP, and it’s hard not to be disappointed by his personal performance.

On top of that, Valdez also had a moment where he seemingly suffered from his emotions on the mound again. In a blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox, Valdez gave up back-to-back home runs. This was in a game where he had given up 10 runs in just 3+ innings. So, he would proceed to intentionally hit Trevor Story with a pitch, starting a scuffle and getting himself ejected in the process.

Valdez denied it was intentional. Few believed him, though, and MLB would suspend him for six games.

There’s still time to turn things around, though. That could start as soon as Tuesday night. Valdez is making his return to Houston, starting against the Astros.