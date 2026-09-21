Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Announce Personal Yainer Diaz News Before Mariners Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros and Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals interact while on first base during the game at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in a dogfight race in the AL West.

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Astros are now 77-79, and one game behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

To round out the season, the Stros have a two-game set with the Seattle Mariners, and then Houston’s last four games come on the road against the Athletics.

One would think there should be some favorable opportunities to pick up wins in the final week, but we shall see.

However, in a side piece of news, the Astros made a personal Yainer Diaz announcement on Monday.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Major Aaron Judge Warning Amid Injury

It’s Yainer Diaz’s Birthday Today!!

Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 21, Yainer Diaz turned 28 years old!!

The Houston Astros X account made the following post:

Here are some reactions to the post as well:

@verdugopaok5: “Congrats bro, Yainer! tbh you nailed it.”
@mgrills17: “Enjoy your birthday week in Cancun Yanier!”
Somewhat understandable why some Astros fans may be upset with some players on the team right now.
Yainer Diaz has spent his entire five-year career with the Houston Astros and joined the organization during the 2021 season via the minor-league pipeline.
More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce River Ryan News Before Nationals Game

Yainer Diaz’s MLB Career at a Glance

Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Yainer Diaz #21 and AJ Blubaugh #69 of the Houston Astros react after a win against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Diaz has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Astros after joining the organization from the Guardians system.

Across 1808 total MLB at-bats, Diaz is batting .279 with 72 home runs and 255 RBI.

He has been a very solid hitting catcher over his career.

In 2026, Diaz has an OPS+ of 113, and 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 14 doubles (316 at-bats).

2024 was really a strong year offensively for Diaz, as he clubbed 16 home runs, 29 doubles, and drove in 84 RBI.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Demotion Before Crucial Orioles Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Houston Astros Announce Personal Yainer Diaz News Before Mariners Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x