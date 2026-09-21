Houston Astros Announce Personal Yainer Diaz News Before Mariners Series

The Houston Astros are in a dogfight race in the AL West.

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Astros are now 77-79, and one game behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

To round out the season, the Stros have a two-game set with the Seattle Mariners, and then Houston’s last four games come on the road against the Athletics.

One would think there should be some favorable opportunities to pick up wins in the final week, but we shall see.

However, in a side piece of news, the Astros made a personal Yainer Diaz announcement on Monday.

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It’s Yainer Diaz’s Birthday Today!!

On Monday, September 21, Yainer Diaz turned 28 years old!!

The Houston Astros X account made the following post:

Here are some reactions to the post as well:

@verdugopaok5: “Congrats bro, Yainer! tbh you nailed it.”

@mgrills17: “ Enjoy your birthday week in Cancun Yanier!” Enjoy your birthday week in Cancun Yanier!”

Somewhat understandable why some Astros fans may be upset with some players on the team right now.

Yainer Diaz has spent his entire five-year career with the Houston Astros and joined the organization during the 2021 season via the minor-league pipeline.

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Yainer Diaz’s MLB Career at a Glance

As mentioned, Diaz has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Astros after joining the organization from the Guardians system.

Across 1808 total MLB at-bats, Diaz is batting .279 with 72 home runs and 255 RBI.

He has been a very solid hitting catcher over his career.

In 2026, Diaz has an OPS+ of 113, and 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 14 doubles (316 at-bats).

2024 was really a strong year offensively for Diaz, as he clubbed 16 home runs, 29 doubles, and drove in 84 RBI.

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