Detroit Tigers Announce River Ryan News Before Nationals Game

There is only a week’s worth of MLB games remaining on the regular season schedule, and for the Detroit Tigers, they won’t be playing October baseball.

After an 8-1 loss on Sunday afternoon, the Tigers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention.

However, Detroit must still play the games on its schedule, and that means a new series with the Washington Nationals starting on Monday.

Before the Nationals game, the Detroit Tigers made the official River Ryan roster announcement.

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River Ryan Set to Make MLB Return

On Monday, September 21, pitcher River Ryan was recalled from AAA Toledo to make his Tigers debut and MLB return.

He was traded to the Tigers in August in the biggest trade in MLB this season, which sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan showed a lot of promise in his brief MLB opportunity in 2024, but he has been sidelined with major injuries since.

He’s still technically a prospect at the age of 28.

MLB.com’s Jason Beck wrote:

“Monday won’t be Ryan’s MLB debut; he made four starts for the Dodgers in 2024. But it’ll be his first Major League appearance since Aug. 10, 2024. He missed all of last year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, then had a pair of stints on the Triple-A injured list this summer with hamstring injuries. That time off partly explains how Ryan still qualifies for prospect status at age 28.”

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More on River Ryan…

River Ryan has made 10 starts in the minors this season.

Across 41 MiLB innings, he’s posted an ERA of 4.39 with 47 strikeouts.

In the four MLB starts he’s made (with the Dodgers), River Ryan allowed three earned runs in 20.1 IP.

In other Detroit Tigers news, Justin Verlander is set to make his farewell start with the Tigers this week before he retires from Major League Baseball.

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