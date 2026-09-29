Houston Astros Announce Yordan Alvarez Decision Before White Sox Game

The Houston Astros are playing Game 1 of their MLB Wild Card series against the Chicago White Sox. Before their first game, the Astros announced a Yordan Alvarez decision.

Game 1 of this Wild Card series is being played on September 29th, 2026. The game is scheduled for 4:00 PM Central Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time. It will be a bullpen game for both teams, with AJ Blubaugh getting the ball for the Astros and Hagen Smith opening for the White Sox.

Houston Astros Announce Yordan Alvarez Decision Before Wild Card Series vs. the Chicago White Sox

After announcing their playoff roster, the Astros also announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card series. That announcement includes a decision on Alvarez.

Here is the lineup that the Astros announced (via Underdog MLB):

Starting Pitcher: AJ Blubaugh

As the announcement shows, Alvarez will bat second behind Jeremy Pena. Alvarez will also be the team’s designated hitter in this game.

Alvarez is a 29-year-old slugger for the Astros.

Looking At Yordan Alvarez’s Stats Against The Chicago White Sox

Alvarez is the heartbeat of the Astros’ offense, so it’s no surprise to see him continue his primary role as the team’s DH in Game 1. Alvarez has also been utilized as the team’s LF for 25 games.

Surprisingly, Alvarez hasn’t done the best against the White Sox this season. The Astros (and Alvarez) are hoping to break that spell tonight.

Here are Alvarez’s numbers against the White Sox pitchers this year:

28 At-bats

7 hits

2 doubles

0 triples

0 home runs

1 RBI

8 walks

4 strikeouts

.250 batting average

Looking at Yordan Alvarez’s 2026 Season

Alvarez had a session to remember for the Astros.

In 158 games, Alvarez recorded 179 hits, 34 doubles, one triple, 106 RBIs, 109 walks, one stolen base, and 42 home runs. Additionally, he hit .316 batting average along with a .432 on-base percentage.

According to FanGraphs, Alvarez led the team with a 6.8 WAR.

Alvarez has two more years left of his six-year, $115 million contract.

If the Astros are going to make a dent in the MLB playoffs this year, Alvarez is going to play a huge role in that.