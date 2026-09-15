Houston Astros Make Unfortunate Carlos Correa Announcement

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a close AL West division race right now, currently clinging to a one-game lead over the Texas Rangers with just 13 regular-season games remaining.

Houston will begin a series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, and while a return wasn’t expected immediately, the expectation was that veteran Carlos Correa was nearing a potential return to the field after being on the IL since May of this year, when he underwent surgery to repair a torn peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle.

Astros Announce Correa Update

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Astros manager Joe Espada spoke to the media regarding Correa and announced some news nobody was hoping to hear.

Despite his rehab going as planned and him remaining on schedule, Correa is not going to appear in the Astros’ lineup again this season and will seemingly shift his focus to being ready for 2027 spring training.

“The buildup the last couple of days has really kind of been tough on his leg, it’s kind of created some soreness and stuff like that,” Espada said. “The focus will be to have Carlos be ready to go 100 percent next spring training.”

Joe Espada announced that Carlos Correa will not return this season. Correa has been on the injured list since early May when he had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left ankle and had recently ramped up baseball activities to attempt to return this year. pic.twitter.com/ytotTbx1Qu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 15, 2026

Looking at the Astros

Houston currently sits at 75-75 overall, and while it hasn’t been a perfect season for them by any stretch, everything remains out in front of them down the stretch of the year.

If they can hold onto their division lead, they’d be in line to clinch a top-three seed in the American League and potentially even receive a first-round bye if they can find a way to jump the Chicago White Sox, who lead the AL Central with a 77-73 record.