Ex-Houston Astros 31-Year-Old Abandons Team After New York Yankees Trade

The Houston Astros are preparing to face the Chicago White Sox in their first Wild Card series game. However, the Houston Astros’ news of the day would be incomplete without discussing Zack Short.

Both teams are starting the Wild Card series off with a bullpen game. Hagen Smith opens for the White Sox, while AJ Blubaugh opens for the Astros.

The first game of the series is scheduled for September 29th, 2026, at 4:00 PM Central Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Games 2 & 3 (if needed) are scheduled for the same time.

Former Houston Astros 31-Year-Old Player Abandons Their New MLB Team After New York Yankees Trade

Today’s Astros’ news (that might be more interesting than their starting lineup) involves Short.

On September 29th, he left his team and became a free agent (according to the MiLB Transactions Log): “SS Zack Short elected free agency.”

The 31-year-old infielder elected free agency because his newest team (the New York Mets) are done for the year.

Looking At Zack Short

Short is an experienced MLB and minor league player.

He has primarily been an infielder, playing 24 games at shortstop and four games at second base this year in the MLB.

Short has also played for several teams. Before he left the Mets, he made stops with the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, and the Astros.

This year, Short played 29 MLB games. He recorded seven hits, two doubles, two RBIs, and eight walks along with a .140 batting average.

Over his MLB career, Short had 94 hits, 20 doubles, 69 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and 15 home runs. He also posted a .169 batting average.

Zack Short & His Trade From The New York Yankees

He’s had quite a 2026 season.

To start, he left the Astros in October 2025. Then in December 2025, he signed with the Yankees.

After spending around three and a half months with the Yankees, he was traded to the Nationals for cash considerations. A little more than one month later, the Nationals traded him to the Tigers for cash.

Six days later, he would elect free agency after being sent outright to the minors. Short would sign a new minor league deal with the Tigers the following day.

Unfortunately, a month later, the Tigers designated him for assignment, and the Mets claimed him off waivers.

While he’s had a rough go of it lately, given his experience, he should land on his feet. Whether that is on another minor league deal with a different MLB team or signing overseas.

Short shouldn’t be out of a job for too long.