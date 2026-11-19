When the Houston Astros hired Randy Flores to replace Dana Brown as GM, he was left with a lot of questions that needed to be answered. One of them was hiring his first manager to replace the outgoing Joe Espada. Flores did that, grabbing Brad Ausmus from the New York Yankees and Aaron Boone’s staff.

Now with a GM and manager in place, it’s about making decisions before the Dec. 1 potential lockout date that’s looming. Some teams have already begun making moves this offseason. The Boston Red Sox signed Jake Bauers in free agency. Other teams are expected to make some moves.

As far as the Astros go, some decisions are looming, including how to handle the influx of infielders. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed a trade candidate this offseason for each team. For Houston, he predicted that young shortstop Jeremy Peña would be moved.

Houston Astros Predicted To Trade Shortstop Jeremy Peña This Offseason

Kelly is not wrong in listing one of the Astros’ handful of infielders as a top trade candidate. His reasoning makes sense. It would be following in the footsteps of what the organization did just two years ago.

“Two winters ago, the Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs before his contract year because they decided they wouldn’t meet his long-term asking price. A similar situation could unfold with Jeremy Peña this offseason,” wrote Kelly.

One quick glance and some might think it’s crazy to trade Peña. However, despite wanting to contend again in 2027, Flores and the Astros need to look big picture. Peña is coming off what some consider a down year in terms of his numbers, but at just 26 years old, he still has a lot left. He slashed .277/.325/.477 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs, all in 112 games, as injuries played a big role in his season in 2026.

“Peña, 29, has an .822 OPS since the start of the 2025 season. The former World Series MVP will likely be looking for a deal in excess of $100 million next offseason as a free agent. If Crane and new general manager Randy Flores aren’t prepared to make that commitment, now would be the time to maximize their return,” explained Kelly.

Jeremy Peña Would Have No Shortage of Suitors

If Flores made Peña available, there would be a lot of teams lining up to acquire him. However, if Houston wants to keep Peña, then they have other trade options from the infield. Mainly Isaac Paredes or Christian Walker.

“It would seem that either Peña or Isaac Paredes will be dealt this offseason. Paredes—who homered 25 times and drove in 94 runs in his second season with the Astros—will also be a free agent after the 2027 campaign,” added Kelly.

Houston has multiple needs if they want to compete in 2027 and beyond. Another starting pitcher and power-hitting outfielder, mainly from the left side of the plate, would be at the top of Flores’ list.

Going back to last season, Peña, Paredes, and Walker have been the subject of trade rumors. It appears that it is only a matter of time before one is moved. It’s just a matter of who.