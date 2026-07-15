Astros Outfielder Gets Engaged During All-Star Break

Houston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido made the most of the All-Star break by celebrating a major personal milestone.

The 27-year-old announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Faith Reilly on Tuesday. According to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle, Loperfido proposed in Bay Head, New Jersey, an upscale Jersey Shore community with a meaningful connection to the couple because both grew up in the state.

Photos from Loperfido’s Instagram post captured him dropping to one knee by the water before he and Reilly celebrated their engagement. He added a memorable flourish to the occasion: After Reilly accepted the proposal, a plane flew overhead carrying a banner that read, “Faith said yes!!”

The happy development came during a challenging stretch in Loperfido’s baseball season. Houston optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in July after he recorded a .136/.269/.295 slash line across 19 games following his June recall. He is batting .216 overall in the majors this season after beginning the year as the Astros’ Opening Day left fielder. The minor leagues are also observing their midseason break, giving Loperfido time to return home for the proposal.

Who Is Faith Reilly?

Reilly, 26, is a New Jersey native who grew up in Mountain Lakes. Her Bucknell University athletics biography says she was born in Livingston and became a decorated lacrosse player at Mountain Lakes High School.

A four-year letterwinner, Reilly helped Mountain Lakes capture consecutive Morris County championships in 2016 and 2017. She earned first-team All-State Group 1 recognition as an attacker in 2018 and was named to the U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic Team that year. Reilly later joined Bucknell’s Division I women’s lacrosse program, appearing in three games and scoring her first collegiate goal against Navy as a freshman.

Reilly graduated magna cum laude from Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management in 2022. Her public LinkedIn profile lists several finance-related activities, including co-founding the Bison Finance Society and participating in Bucknell’s Women in Finance organization. She currently works for CAPTRUST in New York and holds Series 7 and Series 63 securities licenses.

Loperfido’s Road Back to Houston

The Astros selected Loperfido out of Duke in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB draft. He debuted with Houston in 2024 before being dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Yusei Kikuchi trade.

His time away did not last long. Houston reacquired Loperfido in February as part of the trade that sent Jesús Sánchez to Toronto. Although his latest demotion created uncertainty about his immediate role with the Astros, the All-Star break gave him and Reilly an occasion they will remember far beyond the 2026 season. For Loperfido, the trip home provided a welcome personal highlight as the season’s second half begins.