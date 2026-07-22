Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Marlins Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Miami Marlins in Texas.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday.

Jose Altuve finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after grounding into a triple play against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Daikin Park on July 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

For Wednesday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 7/22 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez LF I. Paredes 3B L. Wade Jr. RF Y. Diaz DH C. Walker 1B L. Spence CF N. Allen 2B C. Vázquez C P. Lambert SP”

Altuve has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .232 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 29 RBIs, 47 runs and two stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with the Astros).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros throws the ball against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Daikin Park on July 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Brian McTaggart: “Altuve gets a day off”

@SleeperAstros:Cam Smith hasn’t been in the starting lineup for three games now He’s only come on as a defensive substitution later on 😬”

@jfos1222: “There is no justification for Wade other than brown trying to save himself. Horrible signing”

@DEZ0077: “What does Espada see in Wade the other 29 teams don’t? Bad arm, speed, fielding, bat…”

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on May 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Looking At The Astros

GettyJose Altuve #27 and Josh Hader #71 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins by a score of 5-3 at Daikin Park on July 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Marlins Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x