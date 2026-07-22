Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Marlins Series

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Miami Marlins in Texas.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday.

Jose Altuve finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 7/22 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez LF I. Paredes 3B L. Wade Jr. RF Y. Diaz DH C. Walker 1B L. Spence CF N. Allen 2B C. Vázquez C P. Lambert SP”

Altuve has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .232 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 29 RBIs, 47 runs and two stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with the Astros).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Brian McTaggart: “Altuve gets a day off”

@SleeperAstros: “Cam Smith hasn’t been in the starting lineup for three games now He’s only come on as a defensive substitution later on 😬”

@jfos1222: “There is no justification for Wade other than brown trying to save himself. Horrible signing”

@DEZ0077: “What does Espada see in Wade the other 29 teams don’t? Bad arm, speed, fielding, bat…”

Looking At The Astros