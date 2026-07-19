Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Series Finale

On Sunday, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home).

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Astros lost 4-2 on Saturday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 4th) finished with one hit in five at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 7/19 J. Altuve DH Y. Alvarez LF I. Paredes 3B L. Wade Jr. 1B Y. Diaz C L. Spence CF C. Smith RF R. Delgado 2B N. Allen SS H. Brown SP”

Altuve has been moved up to the leadoff spot on Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer comes into the day batting .231 with 68 hits, 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, 45 runs and two stolen bases in 76 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with the Astros).

Social Media Reacts to Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@TopherT613: “Well everyone wanted Walker and Altuve out of the 4/5 spots so….here ya go!”

@shaeferrr: “this is certainly a lineup that exists”

@DerekDuke25: “Triple A lineup”

@macjay579: “I don’t think anybody wants to see Nick Allen right now. Dubon is tearing it up right now. Dana Brown really screwed that one up.”

@AustinCory: “I miss the alternating lefties in the lineup part of the Astros Golden Era. Brantley and Yordan and Tucker always had to be spread out.”

Astros Right Now

The Astros had a tough start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are just 4.0 games back of the Seattle Mariners for first in the American League West.

Right now, the Astros (who are in third) are 47-53 in 100 games.

On Monday, they will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins