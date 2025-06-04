Astros Pitcher’s Death Threat Case Exposes Cracks in MLB

An international bettor who sent death threats to Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has asked for forgiveness, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. And sure, that’s something. However, the real issue that no apology will fix is baseball’s growing addiction to sports betting and its effect on the people who play it.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man who threatened to murder McCullers and his family was intoxicated, had lost money on an Astros bet, and lashed out. He later apologized, has not been charged (yet), and may walk away from it all with regret and an empty wallet.

McCullers, meanwhile, is left explaining to his five-year-old daughter what a death threat is.

That’s the cost of doing business in 2025 Major League Baseball. We just don’t like to say it out loud.

Betting and Baseball Were Never Meant to Be This Close

Let’s be clear: This wasn’t some one-off freak incident. This is the natural outcome of a league that has leaned into gambling partnerships without thoroughly preparing for the fallout.

McCullers lasted 0.1 innings on May 10 in a rough return from injury. It was just his second start in nearly two and a half years. He got shelled by the Reds, allowing seven earned runs. The Astros lost, bettors lost, and one anonymous overseas gambler retaliated—not just online but directly, violently, and personally.

That moment doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It occurs because the line between fan and investor is being erased by the day. MLB broadcasts now promote in-game odds. Stadiums show live betting lines on the scoreboard. The same league that once banned Pete Rose for life now counts FanDuel as a cornerstone partner.

When the message is “make baseball more exciting by betting on it,” don’t be surprised when a bad beat leads to threats—or worse.

This Isn’t Just a McCullers Problem

Multiple MLB players told the Associated Press that gambling-related abuse is on the rise. Boston reliever Justin Wilson put it bluntly: “You get a lot of DMs… about you ruining someone’s bet or something ridiculous. I guess they should make better bets.”

But it’s not just DMs anymore. It’s becoming real. It’s reaching players’ families. And it’s starting to erode the line between entertainment and personal endangerment.

It used to be that fans would boo you if you blew the game. They’re telling you they lost a same-game parlay, and you deserve to die. How did we get here?

MLB Needs to Pick a Side

McCullers and his family now have 24-hour security. That’s the new cost of throwing a bad inning.

The Astros, to their credit, acted swiftly. But where’s the league-wide protocol? Where’s the transparency? Where’s the league statement saying this isn’t acceptable, not just because it’s illegal but because MLB helped create the culture that enabled it?

McCullers said it best: “People should want us to succeed… but it shouldn’t come at a cost to our families, the kids in our life, having to feel like they’re not safe where they live or sit at games.”

And yet here we are. The apology is on record. The story is fading from headlines. And next week, there will be another bad beat, another impulsive gambler, and another DM that crosses the line.

The House Always Wins—Unless You’re a Human Being

Baseball didn’t just welcome betting—it sold ad space to it, integrated it into every broadcast, and told fans that wagering was another way to engage with the sport.

But when losing a bet turns into threatening a child, we’ve crossed a line no refund or apology can fix.

If MLB doesn’t course-correct soon, it won’t just be McCullers. It’ll be someone else. And next time, the apology may come too late.