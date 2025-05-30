Major Astros Injury Update Draws Immediate Concern From Fans

The Houston Astros are heating up—and they may soon be even more dangerous. Quietly lurking on the edge of a return is none other than Yordan Alvarez, the team’s left-handed slugger and former ALCS MVP.

While much of the league has focused on the Astros’ recent surge, there’s been a low hum building in Houston, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Alvarez, who’s been sidelined since May 3 with hand inflammation, could be back in the lineup as early as this weekend.

Nearing full clearance, Alvarez took on-field batting practice at Daikin Park, facing a high-velocity pitching machine and taking swings under the watchful eyes of manager Joe Espada and GM Dana Brown. The session reportedly went smoothly, with Alvarez showing no signs of discomfort.

That return might happen sooner than most expect. Espada noted that if the hand responds well overnight, Alvarez won’t require a rehab assignment. Instead, he’ll go straight back into the Astros’ lineup—likely in the cleanup spot—when Houston opens its weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros Have Admittedly Thrived Without Him

Since Alvarez last suited up, the Astros are 14-10, finding production from unexpected sources and climbing back into the AL West conversation. In May, the Astros rank first in Major League Baseball in team batting average (.279), tied for fifth in OPS (.777), and 10th in total runs scored (113). The offense has found its rhythm.

Still, the return of Alvarez adds a new dimension—one that few teams can match. His left-handed power balances the lineup and puts pressure on opposing pitching staffs in ways few hitters can. While his 2024 numbers were underwhelming through 121 plate appearances (.210/.306/.340 with 3 HR and 18 RBIs), the underlying power never left.

And perhaps most important: Alvarez hasn’t blamed the hand for his early-season slump. He owned the slow start, suggesting that timing and mechanics—not pain—were to blame. If that’s true, and the inflammation has cleared, he could be poised for a quick rebound.

Shuffling the Lineup With A Star Reinforcement

Espada has already hinted at the domino effect Alvarez’s return could have. With the top of the order now featuring Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, and Jose Altuve, the expectation is that Alvarez will slot into the cleanup role, pushing Kyle Tucker to the fifth spot and deepening one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups.

Matthew Lugo was optioned to Triple-A to clear room on the roster. And with Jorge Soler expected to return to DH duties, the Astros’ offensive core is nearly whole again.

The Astros have held steady without Alvarez. But with their silent power source nearing a return, they may be ready to take the next leap.