Astros Pitcher Accomplishes Something For First Time in 3 Years

The Houston Astros had a great Tuesday as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on the road to move into first place in the AL West. What the Astros did to get the win on the road was impressive, but what starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. did was potentially more impressive.

McCullers not only earned his first win of the season, but he also secured his first win in nearly three years, as he had been battling multiple season-ending surgeries. Tuesday was McCullers’ first win as a pitcher since Houston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on the road 5-2 on Sept. 21, 2022.

McCullers’ Journey After Missing Two Seasons

He came out with his best pitching performance since his first game of the season on May 4 in the Astros’ 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox. McCullers allowed only two hits and one walk against the Pittsburgh Pirates while not allowing a run and delivering seven strikeouts.

In just one game, McCullers pulled his season-ERA production from 5.89 to 4.44 after a stellar performance over Pittsburgh. Not only was this the performance to make the Houston Astros feel better about their continuous injuries in the pitching rotation, but it is a huge relief to McCullers.

McCullers encountered a muscle strain in his throwing arm during Spring Training. That developed into an issue where a season-ending surgery was needed to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. The surgery forced him to miss the 2023 season, while the rehab process would force him to miss the 2024 season.

What started as a small strain in his throwing arm during Spring Training turned into a process that forced him to miss two full seasons. It was essentially difficult because McCullers has spent his entire Major League career with the Astros. It was difficult for him to help defend Houston’s reputation and playoff hopes while he was injured for the last two seasons.

The rehab process would force McCullers to miss a small portion of this regular season. Once he was able to return to the mound for the Astros, he wasn’t at 100% even after a solid first game back. In between the first game played this season and Tuesday’s game, in the 14.2 innings pitched, McCullers allowed 17 hits, 14 runs (three being home runs), and eight walks. He delivered 22 strikeouts and accounted for an ERA of 7.36 during that span.

Still Room to Grow for McCullers After Return

McCullers finally looked and felt like he was back in the 2022 season when he was helping the team win. After the game, McCullers spoke to the media about being the key reason the Houston Astros got the win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I’m just happy that I’m back in the mix with the guys. Giving them legitimate opportunities to win, obviously going up against (Paul) Skenes today… Just trying to give the boys a fighting chance…. just happy to be back in the mix and just adding value when I’m out there.”

McCullers also stated that he knows he isn’t completely back as he would like to get his pitches back to 96-or-97 miles per hour. He also said it would be a process. It is a process that the Astros are more than looking forward to after having one of their most experienced pitchers back near his prime before being out for two seasons.