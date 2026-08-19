On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels in Texas.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Tuesday.

3-Year Houston Astros Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Astros pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies Club Information wrote: “The Rockies announced today the following transactions: – Selected the contract of LHP Mark Manfredi (#54) from Triple-A Albuquerque. – Reinstated RHP Jaden Hill from the 15-day IL. – Optioned RHP TJ Shook to Triple-A. – Designated LHP Parker Mushinski for assignment. The Rockies have 37 players on the 40-man roster.”

Mushinski had been in the middle of his first season with the Rockies.

He is currently 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight games this year.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims Mushinski on waivers.

Looking At Mushinski

Mushinski was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 30-year-old had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Astros.

He appeared in 31 games for the franchise (2022-24).

Mushinski could be a good option for a team in need of pitching depth.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Rockies (in Triple-A).

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 63-63 record in 126 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 31-32 in 63 games at home).

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

As for the Rockies, they are at the bottom of the National League West with a 50-76 record in 126 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).