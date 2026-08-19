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3-Year Houston Astros Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

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OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Parker Mushinski #67 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning on May 25, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels in Texas.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Tuesday.

3-Year Houston Astros Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyRelief pitcher Parker Mushinski #67 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on August 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Astros pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies Club Information wrote: “The Rockies announced today the following transactions: – Selected the contract of LHP Mark Manfredi (#54) from Triple-A Albuquerque. – Reinstated RHP Jaden Hill from the 15-day IL. – Optioned RHP TJ Shook to Triple-A. – Designated LHP Parker Mushinski for assignment. The Rockies have 37 players on the 40-man roster.”

Mushinski had been in the middle of his first season with the Rockies.

He is currently 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight games this year.

It will be interesting  to see if anyone claims Mushinski on waivers.

Looking At Mushinski

GettyParker Mushinski #67 of the Houston Astros in action against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on June 06, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Mushinski was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 30-year-old had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Astros.

He appeared in 31 games for the franchise (2022-24).

GettyParker Mushinski #67 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on August 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Mushinski could be a good option for a team in need of pitching depth.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Rockies (in Triple-A).

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros turns a double play in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles at Daikin Park on August 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 63-63 record in 126 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 31-32 in 63 games at home).

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

GettyWilli Castro #3 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on August 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. 

As for the Rockies, they are at the bottom of the National League West with a 50-76 record in 126 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Houston Astros Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

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