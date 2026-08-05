Astros Provide Promising Update on Star Shortstop Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros came into the 2026 campaign highly overlooked in the American League, and with much of their World Series winning core now gone, not many fans expected them to be true contenders.

However, following the 2026 trade deadline, the team are now sitting at 59-56 with a 2.5 game lead atop the American League West division, and after making some additions at the deadline, they’re now a genuine threat in the AL. They’re still missing one of their most important pieces, but in a recent update, it’s been revealed that their star infielder may make a return before the end of 2026.

Carlos Correa has Missed Most of 2026

That star infielder is Carlos Correa, who returned to the Astros in 2025 after four seasons away, and ahead of 2026, he was hoping to be at 100% as the organization he spent the majority of his career with looked for a final run with the core pieces they’ve got remaining.

Unfortunately, the veteran shortstop has been out since early May, as he suffered an injury to his ankle while taking swings in the cage, and after playing just 86 games back in 2024, this was a major concern to the Astros. However, he recently expressed his optimism in a potential return this season, and now, the latest update suggests that, while a return isn’t imminent, the 31-year-old could be back on the field at some point in 2026.

Carlos Correa Takes Huge Step Towards Return

While there’s been little heard about Correa since the injury, the latest update has come through reporter Chandler Rome, who notes that the veteran has been cleared to resume swinging a bat, the beginning of what could be a very long process that ends with him getting back before the Astros potentially make a post-season push.

As Rome reports, Correa will begin with dry swings and see how he progresses physically, but given the injury is one that he’s dealt with before in his ankle, the team and the player will want to be very cautious, especially if they hope he can return to help them in the playoffs, an arena where he has shown he can rise to the occasion in the biggest moments possible.

Before his injury, Correa was contributing well in Houston, hitting .279 with a .787 OPS on the year, adding 3 home runs and 16 RBI across his 32 games played as he continues to be a very good player at the big league level, despite the injury history that has hampered him at points throughout his career.

Ultimately, if Correa gets back close to 100% before the season ends along with the Astros depth and star power across the rest of their roster, this isn’t a team that anyone in the American League could take lightly, and with a potential lockout looming in 2026, the Astros may look to go all in as they chase one final World Series win across what has been the most successful era in franchise history.