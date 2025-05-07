Astros Issue Update on Injured Slugger

The Houston Astros breathed a sigh of relief after learning that Yordan Alvarez‘s hand injury is a “small strain” on the top of his right hand. Astros manager Joe Espada shared the update on Wednesday to MLB.com, saying the team received “good news” from Alvarez’s MRI, and they remain hopeful their three-time All-Star slugger will miss minimal time on the injured list.

Alvarez was officially placed on the 10-day IL Monday with right-hand inflammation.

Alvarez Scratched, Then Sidelined

Despite reporting discomfort while swinging in the batting cage, Alvarez was scratched from Saturday’s lineup against the White Sox.

Espada had told reporters on Saturday that Alvarez had been feeling sore for several days. On Monday, he was placed on the IL retroactive to May 3 and traveled back to Houston for further evaluation.

Target Return Date Set

With the Astros set to return home after their Wednesday series finale in Milwaukee, the club hopes Alvarez could swing a bat again by the time the team begins a 17-game stretch on Friday. The earliest possible return is May 13, when the Astros host the Royals.

The Astros skipper also told the Chronicle that the timeline would depend on Alvarez’s pain tolerance and ability to handle the bat, adding that rest is the immediate prescription.

Manager Links Injury to Early-Season Struggles

Espada acknowledged that the lingering hand discomfort could explain Alvarez’s lackluster numbers in 2025. Through 29 games, the three-time All-Star is slashing .210/.306/.340 with just three home runs.

“Maybe it has something to do with the hand,” Espada told the Houston Chronicle on Monday, carefully toeing the line between transparency and privacy. “I’m not going to speak for Yordan. I just know that he hasn’t been the guy.”

His .646 OPS is far below his career norm, though his exit velocity and bat speed remain elite according to Statcast. “He just did not seem to be himself,” Espada said.

“I think with some rest and some time, he’ll be back here hopefully swinging a bat by the time we get back home,” Espada continued. “But we’ve got it as good news. So hopefully we’ll get him going here in the next few days.”

Stats Still Show Power Potential

Despite the numbers, Alvarez’s underlying metrics tell a different story.

According to Baseball Savant, his average exit velocity and bat speed still rank in the top 5 percent of all major league hitters. If he can manage the pain and regain his rhythm, a turnaround at the plate seems inevitable.

But the Astros manager also mentioned that the team wanted to “get it right,” but hand injuries are tricky—especially when it comes to sluggers who generate torque and timing with precision mechanics.

Next Steps for Astros Lineup

With Alvarez sidelined, the Astros called up César Salazar and may lean more heavily on Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini, and Zach Dezenzo to fill the DH role. The offense, already dealing with inconsistency, will need a group effort to compensate for the absence of their premier slugger.

The situation appears far less alarming than initially feared, but Houston’s lineup remains in flux as Alvarez works his way back.