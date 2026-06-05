Houston Astros Trading Away World Series Champion Looks Like Massive Mistake

On Thursday night, the Houston Astros continued their series with the Athletics (at home).

They have had a tough start to the 2026 season, as the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 28-35 record in 63 games.

Astros Trading Away Dubón Looks Like Mistake

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Astros made a trade that looks like a massive mistake right now.

They sent Mauricio Dubón to the Atlanta Braves (on November 19, 2025) for Nick Allen.

Looking At Allen This Season

Allen came into Thursday night batting .273 with 15 hits, one home run, five RBI’s, 12 runs and one stolen base in 33 games.

He has been solid, but far from a major player on the Astros this season.

In addition, they are one of the worst teams in baseball.

Looking At Dubón This Season

On the other side, Dubón has helped the Braves get off to the best start in the MLB this season (with a 42-21 record in 63 games).

He has hit a home run in each of his last two games.

Right now, the 2022 World Series Champion is batting .255 with 55 hits, five home runs, 33 RBI’s, 24 runs in 59 games this season.

The 31-year-old is also able to play any field position that the Braves need.

Social Media Weighs In

Here’s what people have been saying during the season:

@michaelbeck: “They aren’t even close to the same level. Mauricio Dubon could fill in at almost any position on the field they needed and not just fill-in, but be a superior defensive player and a clutch hitter. It was a stupid move to get rid of Mauricio Dubon.”

@_NickGray: “Mauricio Dubon for Nick Allen is a real trade that happened.”

@Joshbeinglame: “Dubon for Allen might be the greatest trade in the history of this franchise”

@Readyandwill: “I don’t think the Dubon trade was fair nor even.”

@bretwofford: “AA should win Exec of year on this trade alone. Dubon reminds me of Prado, just a ball player.”

The Braves and Astros have a series later in the year (on September 18) in Houston.