Houston Astros World Series Champion Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

Houston Astros World Series champion right-hander José Urquidy has been designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, according to an official announcement.

The White Sox wrote on X: Prior to tonight’s game at Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander José Urquidy for assignment.

Houston Astros World Series Champion José Urquidy Cut by Chicago White Sox

The White Sox acquired Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Felix Doroteo on July 26.

The White Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Charlotte two days after the acquisition.

On Aug. 14, the White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A.

Urquidy posted a 4.37 ERA over 22 2/3 innings with the White Sox. He recorded an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade.

In the minors this season, the 31-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA over 95 2/3 innings.

Looking at José Urquidy’s Career

Urquidy made his MLB debut with Houston in 2019. He pitched for the team through the 2023 season.

During his time with the Astros, Urquidy posted a 3.98 ERA with 326 strikeouts over 405 innings. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022.

In his lone postseason outing of the 2022 season, Urquidy hurled three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

Urquidy has a career 4.08 ERA over 46 1/3 postseason innings.

Urquidy spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers.

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 11: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning in Game Four of the Division Series at Target Field on October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)Urquidy made just two appearances with Detroit that season, as he spent most of the year rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery.

The righty signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates over the offseason. He was traded to the White Sox after being designated for assignment.