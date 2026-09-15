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Houston Astros World Series Champion Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 and Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros embrace after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series in Game Six at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston Astros World Series champion right-hander José Urquidy has been designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, according to an official announcement.

The White Sox wrote on X: Prior to tonight’s game at Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander José Urquidy for assignment.

Houston Astros World Series Champion José Urquidy Cut by Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: José Urquidy #70 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Rate Field on September 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The White Sox acquired Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Felix Doroteo on July 26.

The White Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Charlotte two days after the acquisition.

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 24: José Urquidy #70 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field on August 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

On Aug. 14, the White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A.

Urquidy posted a 4.37 ERA over 22 2/3 innings with the White Sox. He recorded an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade.

In the minors this season, the 31-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA over 95 2/3 innings.

Looking at José Urquidy’s Career

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: José Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Urquidy made his MLB debut with Houston in 2019. He pitched for the team through the 2023 season.

During his time with the Astros, Urquidy posted a 3.98 ERA with 326 strikeouts over 405 innings. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: José Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros walks across the field after the second inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In his lone postseason outing of the 2022 season, Urquidy hurled three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

Urquidy has a career 4.08 ERA over 46 1/3 postseason innings.

2024 Mexico City Series - Houston Astros v Colorado Rockies
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 27: José Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros receives the first pitch during the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Urquidy spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Four

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 11: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning in Game Four of the Division Series at Target Field on October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)Urquidy made just two appearances with Detroit that season, as he spent most of the year rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery.

The righty signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates over the offseason. He was traded to the White Sox after being designated for assignment.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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