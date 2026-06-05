Houston Astros Trade Chips Could Be Dwindling Ahead of the Deadline

When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, there could end up being a handful of teams that are stuck in the middle of nowhere. One of those teams is the Houston Astros. They have been hit hard with injuries. However, the American League is not the same gauntlet that the National League is.

Going into their weekend series at home against the Athletics, Houston is eight games under .500, but just 5.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. They might not be as far behind as some may think.

However, sooner or later, reality will have to set in. If general manager Dana Brown does indeed sell, there would be no shortage of players who would be available. Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed 20 players who could be available at the trade deadline. As far as the Astros are concerned, he listed two players who could be available and one who likely won’t be available.

Houston Astros Could Have Two Intriguing Trade Candidates Come the Deadline

Heyman had 20 players who could be moved, and there really weren’t many names that were surprising. He listed Christian Walker as a trade candidate, but he also added Isaac Paredes as someone who could be moved. What about Yordan Alvarez?

“Rival execs say no way Yordan Alvarez is dealt, and some suggest they even hang onto other tradeable pieces in a weak AL. But if the injuries continue to pile up, it might make sense to sell high on Walker, who’s resurrected himself in his second season in Houston. Isaac Paredes, another infielder with power, would draw interest, too,” Heyman wrote.

It is going to be very hard to see Alvarez getting moved. As bad as things are this season, he is a building block for Brown. Power hitters like him don’t always come around very often. Walker and Paredes could very well be moved, but Alvarez is likely staying put.

Dana Brown Will Have Some Interesting Houston Astros Decisions

When it comes to decisions, Paredes would likely draw a lot of interest by the deadline. He got a lot over the winter, but Brown never pulled off a deal. The Boston Red Sox were a team mentioned with him, but it appears that they would be heading down the same road as sellers.

As for Walker, that might be easier said than done. He is having a good season, but he does have one year remaining for 2027 at $20 million. He’s slashing .247/.318/.494 with 16 home runs and 45 runs driven in. If he stays healthy, he’ll pass his numbers from last year in those two categories.

However, Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors suggested that Brown could trade Walker and move Paredes to first base and hold onto him.

“The Astros may feel comfortable moving on from Walker and having Paredes on hand to take over at first base. Since Walker is making $20MM annually through 2027, they might also welcome the opportunity to move that deal and open up some payroll space,” McDonald wrote.

There are going to be some interesting decisions later this summer in Houston. However, it appears that Alvarez is going nowhere.