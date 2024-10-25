11 Iconic Moments From Yankees-Dodgers World Series History

The 2024 World Series is set as the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees will be making their 41st appearance in the World Series while the Dodgers will be making their 25th.

New York defeated the Kansas City Royals in four games and the Cleveland Guardians in five games to advance to the World Series.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, defeated the San Diego Padres in five games and the New York Mets in six games to make it to the World Series.

The 2024 World Series will be the 12th time the Yankees and Dodgers play each other for the championship. Ahead of the World Series starting, we took a look at the 11th most iconic moments in Yankees-Dodgers World Series history.

11. Yankees Game 4 Comeback, 1941

In 1941, the Yankees beat the Dodgers in five games in a one-sided World Series. However, in Game 4, with New York up 2-1 in the series, the Dodgers led 4-3 in the top of the ninth. With two outs, pitcher Hugh Casey got Tommy Henrich to strike out, but catcher Mickey Owen dropped the ball, which allowed him to reach first base.

The Yankees then rallied to score 4 runs with 2 outs to win 7-4. New York ended up winning Game 5 to win its ninth World Series.

10. Johnny Podres Pitches Scoreless Game 7, 1955

The Brooklyn Dodgers won the 1955 World Series and pitcher Johnny Podres was the star for the Dodgers.

Podres started Game 3 with the Dodgers down 2-0 in the series, he went nine innings allowing 2 runs to give Brooklyn its first win of the series. Podres then got the start in Game 7 and he followed up his dominant Game 3 start by going nine scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers to the World Series victory.

9. Back-to-Back Homers, 1981

1981 was the last time the Yankees and Dodgers clashed in the World Series before its 2024 matchup.

In Game 5, with the series tied 2–2, the Yankees held a 1–0 lead on the road at Dodger Stadium. But, in the bottom of the seventh, Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry gave up back-to-back solo homers to Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager.

Los Angeles won Game 5 backed by the back-to-back homers and the Dodgers won Game 6 to win the World Series.

8. Billy Martin Game-Saving Catch, 1952

In Game 7 of the 1952 World Series, Yankees star Billy Martin made a game-saving catch that helped New York win the championship.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the Dodgers having the bases loaded trailing 4-2, Jackie Robinson popped up the ball and it looked like it was going to drop. But, Martin ran in and made the catch to help the Yankees get out of the inning and ultimately win the World Series.

7. Mickey Mantle Grand Slam, 1953

In Game 5 of the 1953 World Series, Yankees outfield Mickey Mantle hit a grand slam to help New York win the game 11-5. Mantle hit the home run in the third inning while the game was tied 1-1.

The Yankees ended up winning Game 6 4-3 to win the World Series.

6. Billy Martin Walk-Off, 1953

In Game 6 of the 1953 World Series with the Yankees leading the series 3-2, Billy Martin hit a walk-off homer to give New York another championship.

The Yankees held a 3–1 lead heading into the top of the ninth inning, but the Dodgers tied it up. In the bottom of the ninth, Martin delivered a that gave the Yankees the championship.

5. Al Gionfriddo Game-Saving Catch, 1947

The 1947 World Series is most known for Dodgers outfielder Al Gionfriddo and his spectacular game-saving catch.

In Game 6, with the Yankees trailing 8–5 in the sixth, Joe DiMaggio was up to the plate with two on and two out. He hit the ball to deep left-center field where Gionfriddo jumped up and robbed DiMaggio of a game-tying home run. The radio call of Gionfriddo making the catch is also one of the most iconic baseball calls.

4. Tommy Henrich Walk-Off Homer, 1949

In Game 1 of the 1949 World Series, Yankees first baseman Tommy Henrich made history.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied at 0-0, Henrich led off the inning and hit a walk-off homer against Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe. It was the first walk-off homer in World Series history.

3. Reggie Jackson 3 Homers on 3 Pitches, 1977

The 1977 World Series is when Reggie Jackson really started to be known as Mr. October.

Jackson hit five home runs during the Yankees World Series win, but in Game 6, he hit three home runs on three pitches off of three different pitchers. At the time Jackson joined only Babe Ruth as the only player to hit three home runs in a World Series Game. Albert Pujols and Pablo Sandoval have since joined that list.

2. Don Larsen Perfect Game, 1956

In Game 5 of the 1956 World Series, Don Larsen took the mound for the New York Yankees. Larsen ended up throwing a perfect game, which is still the only perfect game in postseason history.

Larsen finished the game with 7 strikeouts as he threw just 97 pitches to help New York to a 2-0 win. The Yankees ended up winning the World Series in Game 7.

1. Jackie Robinson Steals Home, 1955

The 1955 season was Jackie Robinson‘s second-to-last. But, in Game 1, he had one of the most iconic moments in all of playoff baseball as he stole home in the eighth inning. Although the Dodgers went on to lose the World Series, Robinson’s steal of home is still talked about and shown as an iconic moment.

Sound off to let us know which moments we missed!