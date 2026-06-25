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Royals Receive Encouraging Bobby Witt Jr. Return Update Before White Sox Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 18: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals smiles after scoring in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals may finally be getting their franchise player back.

After missing six consecutive games with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee, Bobby Witt Jr. appears to be trending toward a return when the Royals open their series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Manager Matt Quatraro offered perhaps his most optimistic update yet, telling MLB.com’s Brian Murphy that his “hope” is that Witt will return to the lineup this weekend.

For a club that has spent the last week trying to survive multiple injuries, Witt’s potential return could not come at a better time.

Witt has been sidelined since suffering the knee injury against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 18. Since then, he has participated in pregame drills while wearing a knee brace and has repeatedly indicated that the knee is improving.

“Better every day,” Witt said this week.

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Royals Taking the Long View With Witt

St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 18: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals goes to the ground after making a play against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Royals have understandably taken a cautious approach. Witt is not only Kansas City’s best player, but also the face of the franchise and one of baseball’s brightest stars. The Royals consider a Grade 1 MCL sprain relatively mild, but bringing Witt back for a few games in June makes little sense if it increases the risk of a setback.

The encouraging part of this entire situation is that the Royals have not looked like a team falling apart offensively.

Despite missing Witt, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, and now third baseman Maikel Garcia, Kansas City entered Thursday with the second-most runs scored in Major League Baseball during June while also posting a top-five OPS in the sport. Jac Caglianone’s emergence, Salvador Perez’s recent production, and contributions from several role players have helped keep the lineup afloat.

That offensive surge may actually work in the Royals’ favor.

Instead of feeling pressure to immediately return, Witt has been allowed to progress at his own pace. Quatraro has repeatedly emphasized communication between the player and coaching staff, particularly as Witt adjusts to wearing a knee brace.

“We have to understand what the brace is going to do and how he feels,” Quatraro said.

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Witt’s Return Could Arrive at the Perfect Time

Kansas City Royals v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals throws to first base during batting practice prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 24, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

If Witt returns Friday, the timing could be significant.

The White Sox enter the series with one of the American League’s weakest records, giving Kansas City an opportunity to build momentum before entering a critical stretch of the schedule.

More importantly, the fact that Witt appears to be returning after only six missed games feels like a best-case scenario. Considering the immediate concern surrounding the injury last week, the Royals may have escaped what could have been a season-altering setback.

Alvin Garcia Born in Puerto Rico, Alvin Garcia is a sports writer for Heavy.com who focuses on MLB. More about Alvin Garcia

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Royals Receive Encouraging Bobby Witt Jr. Return Update Before White Sox Series

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