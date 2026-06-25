Royals Receive Encouraging Bobby Witt Jr. Return Update Before White Sox Series

The Kansas City Royals may finally be getting their franchise player back.

After missing six consecutive games with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee, Bobby Witt Jr. appears to be trending toward a return when the Royals open their series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Manager Matt Quatraro offered perhaps his most optimistic update yet, telling MLB.com’s Brian Murphy that his “hope” is that Witt will return to the lineup this weekend.

For a club that has spent the last week trying to survive multiple injuries, Witt’s potential return could not come at a better time.

Witt has been sidelined since suffering the knee injury against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 18. Since then, he has participated in pregame drills while wearing a knee brace and has repeatedly indicated that the knee is improving.

“Better every day,” Witt said this week.

Royals Taking the Long View With Witt

The Royals have understandably taken a cautious approach. Witt is not only Kansas City’s best player, but also the face of the franchise and one of baseball’s brightest stars. The Royals consider a Grade 1 MCL sprain relatively mild, but bringing Witt back for a few games in June makes little sense if it increases the risk of a setback.

The encouraging part of this entire situation is that the Royals have not looked like a team falling apart offensively.

Despite missing Witt, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, and now third baseman Maikel Garcia, Kansas City entered Thursday with the second-most runs scored in Major League Baseball during June while also posting a top-five OPS in the sport. Jac Caglianone’s emergence, Salvador Perez’s recent production, and contributions from several role players have helped keep the lineup afloat.

That offensive surge may actually work in the Royals’ favor.

Instead of feeling pressure to immediately return, Witt has been allowed to progress at his own pace. Quatraro has repeatedly emphasized communication between the player and coaching staff, particularly as Witt adjusts to wearing a knee brace.

“We have to understand what the brace is going to do and how he feels,” Quatraro said.

Witt’s Return Could Arrive at the Perfect Time

If Witt returns Friday, the timing could be significant.

The White Sox enter the series with one of the American League’s weakest records, giving Kansas City an opportunity to build momentum before entering a critical stretch of the schedule.

More importantly, the fact that Witt appears to be returning after only six missed games feels like a best-case scenario. Considering the immediate concern surrounding the injury last week, the Royals may have escaped what could have been a season-altering setback.