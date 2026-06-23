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Royals Emerging as Team to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline

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Michael Wacha #52 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 22, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Michael Wacha #52 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 22, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals entered 2026 expecting to build on last season’s playoff appearance. Instead, they have become one of baseball’s biggest disappointments, and that reality is why rival executives are increasingly circling Kansas City as one of the most fascinating teams to watch ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

According to a recent analysis from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Royals rank among the top teams that could shape the trade market if they decide to sell. While names like Kris Bubic and other pitchers have surfaced in speculation, the two players who make the most sense as trade candidates are veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha.

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GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 30: Manager Matt Quatraro #33 of the Kansas City Royals and general manager and president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo talk in the dugout prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Royals’ record has fallen well short of expectations. Despite entering the season believing they could compete in the American League Central, Kansas City has spent much of the year fighting to stay relevant in the Wild Card race.

That leaves general manager J.J. Picollo facing a difficult question: should the organization continue chasing a slim postseason chance or capitalize on the value of veteran pitchers who may never have higher trade value?

Rymer highlighted Kansas City as a potential seller because of its pitching depth. The Royals have remained competitive on the mound even while the offense has struggled to consistently score runs.

That makes Lugo and Wacha especially attractive to contenders.

Wacha continues to prove why he has become one of baseball’s most reliable mid-rotation starters. The veteran right-hander has once again provided quality innings while showing durability that many playoff hopefuls desperately need. Teams searching for rotation stability could view him as one of the safest rental options available.

Lugo presents a similarly intriguing case. Even after dealing with injuries this season, the veteran has continued to produce when healthy. His versatility, postseason experience, and ability to handle a significant workload make him a natural fit for contenders looking to strengthen either their rotation or pitching depth.

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GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 04: Starting pitcher Seth Lugo #67 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of game two of a double-header against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One misconception surrounding a potential Royals sell-off is that moving Lugo or Wacha would signal a full rebuild.

It would not.

Kansas City still possesses a core built around Bobby Witt Jr., Cole Ragans, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, and several emerging young players. Trading veterans on expiring or short-term deals would be less about waving the white flag and more about maximizing assets during a disappointing season.

The organization has already demonstrated its long-term thinking by acquiring additional pitching depth in recent weeks. Moves like that could help prepare the club for a scenario in which Lugo or Wacha are dealt.

The reality is that contenders often overpay for proven starting pitching at the deadline. With so few reliable starters expected to be available, the Royals could find themselves in an advantageous position if multiple teams enter bidding wars for veteran arms.

That is why Kansas City may ultimately become one of the most important teams to watch over the next several weeks. The Royals may not have entered 2026 expecting to be sellers, but if they choose to move Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, they could influence the entire trade deadline market.

Alvin Garcia Born in Puerto Rico, Alvin Garcia is a sports writer for Heavy.com who focuses on MLB. More about Alvin Garcia

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Royals Emerging as Team to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline

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